7 great places to travel solo in 2027

Taking a trip with no one to go with used to be a last resort. Now it’s a deliberate choice—one that offers the freedom to explore at your own pace, discover new interests, and come home with a stronger sense of independence, often along with a few new friends.

With Singles’ Day approaching on November 11, travelers have another reason to put their own adventures on the calendar. Originally popularized as a celebration of singlehood, the occasion can also serve as a reminder that you don’t need to wait for a travel companion to see the world.

Going solo, however, doesn't have to mean traveling alone. Many solo travelers opt for traveling with small-group tours, which combine expert guidance, seamless logistics, and a balance of planned experiences and free time, all while offering opportunities to connect with like-minded travelers. Some travel companies offer dedicated solo tours with private rooms at no extra cost, allowing travelers to enjoy both the camaraderie of a group and the comfort and independence of having their own space.

The best places to travel solo tend to share a few traits: safety, walkability, ease of getting around, and a culture known for hospitality. From historic European cities to tropical island escapes, EF Go Ahead Tours shares seven destinations that offer memorable experiences for travelers ready to venture out on their own.

Where to travel solo in 2027

1. Portugal: Best for cities, coastlines, and food

A public square decorated with an installation of floating colorful umbrellas in Évora, Portugal. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Portugal pairs welcoming cities and beautiful coastlines with experiences such as riding Lisbon’s iconic yellow streetcars, exploring Porto’s tiled streets, sampling pasteis de nata, and joining food tours or cooking classes. The country’s best moments are often the ones locals know about: a family-run restaurant off the tourist path, or a small fado house where the music feels personal. Food tours, hands-on cooking classes, and local-led walks offer a relaxed way to discover those places and connect with other travelers.

2. Ireland: Best for pub culture

The rock faces and green turf of the Cliffs of Moher overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in County Clare, Ireland (Stacker/Stacker)

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Ireland welcomes solo travelers with warm cafes and traditional pubs in Dublin, along with dramatic landscapes, such as the Cliffs of Moher. Dublin’s bookstores, cafes, and pubs invite conversation, while the Cliffs of Moher and the Ring of Kerry showcase the country’s dramatic landscapes. Reaching the countryside without a car can be a challenge when you go on your own, and some of the best evenings are the ones you wouldn’t think to seek out. A professional driver on a guided excursion can handle the roads, while a local guide can bring Ireland’s folklore to life and lead you to a traditional music session where visitors are genuinely welcome.

3. Italy: Best for art, history, and food

A scenic sunset view over the Arno River in Florence, Italy, looking toward the historic bridges and riverside buildings. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Italy offers solo travelers world-class art and architecture in Venice, Florence, and Rome, plus neighborhood trattorias and gelaterias that make it easy to slip into everyday Italian life. The most famous sights, from the Colosseum to the Uffizi Gallery, can be packed in busy seasons, so itineraries with pre-booked, timed-entry tickets can save hours in line. Farther south, Sicily is a growing favorite for solo travelers, with Baroque hill towns and a street-food culture that rewards a slower pace. Cooking classes and shared dinners with fellow travelers add another layer, turning Italy’s culinary traditions into a chance to connect.

4. The Greek Islands: Best for culture plus downtime

A woman sitting on a stone ledge overlooking a scenic coastal and sea view in the Greek Islands while holding a glass of wine. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The Greek Islands are ideal for solo travelers who want culture and downtime in one trip, from Santorini’s clifftop sunsets to the Minoan ruins and leisurely coastal walks of Crete. Island-hopping on your own involves coordinating ferries, transfers, and seasonal schedules, while an organized itinerary can take care of those moving parts, leaving travelers free to enjoy the scenery, regional tastings, and relaxed pace of island life.

5. Scotland: Best for castles and Highland scenery

The image shows Achnambeithach Cottage set against the dramatic mountain backdrop near Loch Achtriochtan in Glencoe, Scottish Highlands. (Stacker/Stacker)

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For solo travelers visiting Scotland, Edinburgh’s compact streets put history, museums, and pubs close together. Beyond the city, the Scottish Highlands offer lochs, glens, and sweeping landscapes that reward travelers willing to venture farther afield. Scotland’s history is woven into that scenery, from clan rivalries to centuries-old castles, and a knowledgeable guide can bring those stories to life at the places where they happened. A shared whisky tasting at the end of the day makes an easy icebreaker to turn strangers into friends.

6. Thailand: Best for city energy and island time

Beautiful landscape with traditional longtail boats, rocks, cliffs, tropical white sand beach in Thailand. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Thailand gives solo travelers city energy and island time in one trip, from the gilded temples, floating markets, and street food stalls of Bangkok to the beaches, limestone cliffs, and clear water around Phuket. For travelers visiting on their own, getting between the mainland and the islands means juggling domestic flights, boat transfers, and ferry schedules. A planned itinerary can handle those connections, and a local guide can explain Buddhist customs and temple etiquette, then point you to the best dishes at a night market.

7. Japan: Best for ramen counters and public transportation

A wide-angle view of the Sensouji Temple in Tokyo, Japan. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Japan offers solo travelers efficient public transportation; solo-friendly dining options such as ramen counters, market stalls, and small restaurants; and a mix of settings and energy levels—from Tokyo’s bustling neighborhoods to Kyoto’s temples, to Mt. Fuji’s dramatic scenery. Language differences and unfamiliar customs can take some getting used to. A local guide can help travelers navigate everyday interactions, explain cultural etiquette, and uncover the stories behind temples, shrines, and neighborhood traditions.

Make your solo trip a shared adventure

The best solo trips balance independence with opportunities to connect. Walking tours, cooking classes, shared meals, and small-group excursions can introduce travelers to new people and local perspectives, while free time leaves room for spontaneous discoveries.

Whether it’s a fado night in Lisbon, a castle in Scotland, or a temple in Kyoto, 2027 could be the year to stop waiting for someone else’s schedule to align. Sometimes, the first step toward a memorable trip is simply deciding to go.

This story was produced by EF Go Ahead Tours and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.