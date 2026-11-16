5 European countries aim to send rejected migrants to center in Rwanda

VIENNA — A group of European countries announced on Monday that it aims to set up a “migrant hub” in Rwanda where rejected asylum-seekers could be sent from next year.

The European Union has worked for years to tighten migration rules, push down the number of asylum-seekers coming to the 27-nation bloc and increase deportations of migrants who aren't entitled to stay. Sending people to centers outside Europe has emerged as a central plank of that effort.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands have spearheaded negotiations.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, speaking alongside officials from the other European countries and Rwanda's interior minister, said the aim is for the first center to be set up in Rwanda next year.

“I think this will be a game changer making us able to confront the massive challenges with illegal migration,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said of the accord the Europeans hope to finalize. “We will break down the business model of human smugglers. We will take back control of our borders and we will remove the incentives for illegal migration."

Human rights groups have criticized plans to deport migrants to centers or prisons in third countries, arguing that European nations cannot guarantee their rights will be respected there.

“Offshore deportation centers are the latest cynical expression of the EU’s drive to shift its responsibilities to other countries,” Clementine de Montjoye, senior Africa researcher and Rwanda expert at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “Paying Kigali to host a deportation program would not only cause suffering and harm to those deported, it would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad.”

But advocates have argued that the so-called “return hubs” will offer an opportunity for migrants who can’t return to their own countries but have no legal basis to come to Europe. European officials have insisted that the new hubs would abide by European and international law.

EU laws have changed in recent years due to persistent public and political pressure for tougher measures against migration.

European lawmakers voted in June to allow member states to set up centers outside the EU on their own or in small coalitions, and send rejected asylum seekers there instead of to their home countries.

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