The 30 most popular homes for sale in Springfield, Massachusetts

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 113 Juggler Meadow Rd, Leverett, MA 01054

- Views: 1,011

- List price: $9,999,000

- Beds: 16 | Baths: 19 | Square feet: 99,990

- Price per square foot: $100.00

- See 113 Juggler Meadow Rd, Leverett, MA 01054 on Redfin.com

#2. 20 East Ln, Northfield, MA 01360

- Views: 687

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,019

- Price per square foot: $107.95

- See 20 East Ln, Northfield, MA 01360 on Redfin.com

#3. 196 Forest Park Ave, Springfield, MA 01108

- Views: 687

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,078

- Price per square foot: $129.63

- See 196 Forest Park Ave, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com

#4. 35 Plymouth Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106

- Views: 661

- List price: $535,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,796

- Price per square foot: $191.34

- See 35 Plymouth Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106 on Redfin.com

#5. 18 Elm St, Hatfield, MA 01038

- Views: 636

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,912

- Price per square foot: $84.57

- See 18 Elm St, Hatfield, MA 01038 on Redfin.com

#6. 10 Radcliffe St, Holyoke, MA 01040

- Views: 635

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,820

- Price per square foot: $159.29

- See 10 Radcliffe St, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

#7. 1 Broad Hill Rd, Leverett, MA 01054

- Views: 605

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,006

- Price per square foot: $197.94

- See 1 Broad Hill Rd, Leverett, MA 01054 on Redfin.com

#8. 224 East Hill Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010

- Views: 570

- List price: $481,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,456

- Price per square foot: $330.98

- See 224 East Hill Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com

#9. 444 Loomis St, Westfield, MA 01085

- Views: 560

- List price: $459,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,324

- Price per square foot: $197.89

- See 444 Loomis St, Westfield, MA 01085 on Redfin.com

#10. 230 S Ashfield Rd, Conway, MA 01341

- Views: 551

- List price: $479,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,504

- Price per square foot: $191.65

- See 230 S Ashfield Rd, Conway, MA 01341 on Redfin.com

#11. 129 Morgan St, Holyoke, MA 01040

- Views: 533

- List price: $264,499

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,274

- Price per square foot: $61.89

- See 129 Morgan St, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

#12. 50 Tower Hill Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010

- Views: 529

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,432

- Price per square foot: $225.82

- See 50 Tower Hill Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com

#13. 97 Apple Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010

- Views: 528

- List price: $574,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,523

- Price per square foot: $227.86

- See 97 Apple Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com

#14. 133 Granby Rd, South Hadley, MA 01075

- Views: 516

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,078

- Price per square foot: $185.53

- See 133 Granby Rd, South Hadley, MA 01075 on Redfin.com

#15. 500 E River Rd, Chester, MA 01011

- Views: 515

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,171

- Price per square foot: $221.10

- See 500 E River Rd, Chester, MA 01011 on Redfin.com

#16. 4329 High St, Palmer, MA 01069

- Views: 511

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,346

- Price per square foot: $106.56

- See 4329 High St, Palmer, MA 01069 on Redfin.com

#17. 283 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108

- Views: 506

- List price: $633,333

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,057

- Price per square foot: $125.24

- See 283 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com

#18. 23 High St, Monson, MA 01057

- Views: 504

- List price: $242,100

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,888

- Price per square foot: $128.23

- See 23 High St, Monson, MA 01057 on Redfin.com

#19. 243 Brookfield Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010

- Views: 493

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,959

- Price per square foot: $138.92

- See 243 Brookfield Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com

#20. 84 N Main St, Northampton, MA 01062

- Views: 488

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $399.33

- See 84 N Main St, Northampton, MA 01062 on Redfin.com

#21. 20 Pomeroy Meadow Rd, Easthampton, MA 01027

- Views: 476

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,596

- Price per square foot: $234.96

- See 20 Pomeroy Meadow Rd, Easthampton, MA 01027 on Redfin.com

#22. 39 Terrace St, Orange, MA 01364

- Views: 471

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,410

- Price per square foot: $198.51

- See 39 Terrace St, Orange, MA 01364 on Redfin.com

#23. 2151 Main St, Palmer, MA 01080

- Views: 470

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 3,236

- Price per square foot: $108.16

- See 2151 Main St, Palmer, MA 01080 on Redfin.com

#24. 407 Monson Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095

- Views: 469

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,034

- Price per square foot: $184.37

- See 407 Monson Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095 on Redfin.com

#25. 1179 Bay St, Springfield, MA 01109

- Views: 444

- List price: $599,800

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,235

- Price per square foot: $185.41

- See 1179 Bay St, Springfield, MA 01109 on Redfin.com

#26. 50 Russellville Rd, Westfield, MA 01085

- Views: 419

- List price: $619,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,265

- Price per square foot: $273.51

- See 50 Russellville Rd, Westfield, MA 01085 on Redfin.com

#27. 293 Brookfield Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010

- Views: 411

- List price: $469,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,776

- Price per square foot: $264.58

- See 293 Brookfield Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com

#28. 321 Riverside Dr, Northampton, MA 01062

- Views: 408

- List price: $529,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,700

- Price per square foot: $311.18

- See 321 Riverside Dr, Northampton, MA 01062 on Redfin.com

#29. 14 Arlington St, Northampton, MA 01060

- Views: 408

- List price: $879,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,801

- Price per square foot: $488.06

- See 14 Arlington St, Northampton, MA 01060 on Redfin.com

#30. 351 North Elm St, Westfield, MA 01085

- Views: 407

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,344

- Price per square foot: $95.99

- See 351 North Elm St, Westfield, MA 01085 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.