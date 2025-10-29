The 30 most popular homes for sale in Pittsfield

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Pittsfield metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 39 Scott Hill Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267
- Views: 641
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,578
- Price per square foot: $221.80
- See 39 Scott Hill Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267 on Redfin.com
#2. 560 Stockbridge Rd, Lee, MA 01238
- Views: 637
- List price: $920,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 4,652
- Price per square foot: $197.76
- See 560 Stockbridge Rd, Lee, MA 01238 on Redfin.com
#3. 56 Taconic Ave, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Views: 615
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,864
- Price per square foot: $362.12
- See 56 Taconic Ave, Great Barrington, MA 01230 on Redfin.com
#4. 351 Lovers Lane Rd, Washington, MA 01223
- Views: 520
- List price: $155,000
- Beds: 0 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 704
- Price per square foot: $220.17
- See 351 Lovers Lane Rd, Washington, MA 01223 on Redfin.com
#5. 1178 Bancroft Rd, Becket, MA 01223
- Views: 444
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,239
- Price per square foot: $383.37
- See 1178 Bancroft Rd, Becket, MA 01223 on Redfin.com
#6. 176 Division St, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Views: 444
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,862
- Price per square foot: $373.25
- See 176 Division St, Great Barrington, MA 01230 on Redfin.com
#7. 12 Barrington Pl, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Views: 433
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,105
- Price per square foot: $379.57
- See 12 Barrington Pl, Great Barrington, MA 01230 on Redfin.com
#8. 324 Park St, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Views: 406
- List price: $796,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,622
- Price per square foot: $490.75
- See 324 Park St, Great Barrington, MA 01230 on Redfin.com
#9. 95 Water Farm Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257
- Views: 390
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,531
- Price per square foot: $323.32
- See 95 Water Farm Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257 on Redfin.com
#10. 299 E Main St, North Adams, MA 01247
- Views: 383
- List price: $160,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,454
- Price per square foot: $110.04
- See 299 E Main St, North Adams, MA 01247 on Redfin.com
#11. 54 Egremont Plain Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Views: 380
- List price: $609,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,340
- Price per square foot: $260.26
- See 54 Egremont Plain Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230 on Redfin.com
#12. 1 Bulkley St, Williamstown, MA 01267
- Views: 371
- List price: $629,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,779
- Price per square foot: $353.57
- See 1 Bulkley St, Williamstown, MA 01267 on Redfin.com
#13. 399 State Rd, Richmond, MA 01254
- Views: 355
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,732
- Price per square foot: $285.80
- See 399 State Rd, Richmond, MA 01254 on Redfin.com
#14. 18 Hill Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262
- Views: 354
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,015
- Price per square foot: $491.63
- See 18 Hill Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262 on Redfin.com
#15. 2105 S Undermountain Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257
- Views: 348
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,217
- Price per square foot: $122.79
- See 2105 S Undermountain Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257 on Redfin.com
#16. 447 Notch Rd, North Adams, MA 01247
- Views: 344
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 304
- Price per square foot: $654.61
- See 447 Notch Rd, North Adams, MA 01247 on Redfin.com
#17. 49 Access Rd, Unit 3B Windsor, MA 01270
- Views: 338
- List price: $99,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 816
- Price per square foot: $121.32
- See 49 Access Rd, Unit 3B Windsor, MA 01270 on Redfin.com
#18. 9 Crane Ave, Dalton, MA 01226
- Views: 338
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,448
- Price per square foot: $148.48
- See 9 Crane Ave, Dalton, MA 01226 on Redfin.com
#19. 16 Pine St, Adams, MA 01220
- Views: 333
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,844
- Price per square foot: $143.71
- See 16 Pine St, Adams, MA 01220 on Redfin.com
#20. 337 Captain Whitney Rd, Becket, MA 01223
- Views: 321
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,252
- Price per square foot: $255.33
- See 337 Captain Whitney Rd, Becket, MA 01223 on Redfin.com
#21. 77 Grove St, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Views: 317
- List price: $685,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $428.13
- See 77 Grove St, Great Barrington, MA 01230 on Redfin.com
#22. 211 Cottage St, Great Barrington, MA 01236
- Views: 314
- List price: $875,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,204
- Price per square foot: $273.10
- See 211 Cottage St, Great Barrington, MA 01236 on Redfin.com
#23. 115 Lake Shore Dr, Cheshire, MA 01225
- Views: 312
- List price: $397,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 699
- Price per square foot: $567.95
- See 115 Lake Shore Dr, Cheshire, MA 01225 on Redfin.com
#24. 910 North Hoosac Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267
- Views: 285
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,052
- Price per square foot: $375.48
- See 910 North Hoosac Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267 on Redfin.com
#25. 7 Mahkeenac Heights Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262
- Views: 281
- List price: $379,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,171
- Price per square foot: $323.65
- See 7 Mahkeenac Heights Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262 on Redfin.com
#26. 190 Willow St, Lee, MA 01238
- Views: 281
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,716
- Price per square foot: $290.79
- See 190 Willow St, Lee, MA 01238 on Redfin.com
#27. 70 Galway Ct, Lenox, MA 01240
- Views: 278
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,123
- Price per square foot: $376.35
- See 70 Galway Ct, Lenox, MA 01240 on Redfin.com
#28. 1 Maple St, Hinsdale, MA 01235
- Views: 274
- List price: $184,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 936
- Price per square foot: $197.54
- See 1 Maple St, Hinsdale, MA 01235 on Redfin.com
#29. 254 Main St, Sheffield, MA 01257
- Views: 274
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,485
- Price per square foot: $140.85
- See 254 Main St, Sheffield, MA 01257 on Redfin.com
#30. 166 Berkshire School Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257
- Views: 273
- List price: $459,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $274.85
- See 166 Berkshire School Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.