The 30 most popular homes for sale in Pittsfield

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Pittsfield metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 39 Scott Hill Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267

- Views: 641

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,578

- Price per square foot: $221.80

#2. 560 Stockbridge Rd, Lee, MA 01238

- Views: 637

- List price: $920,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 4,652

- Price per square foot: $197.76

#3. 56 Taconic Ave, Great Barrington, MA 01230

- Views: 615

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,864

- Price per square foot: $362.12

#4. 351 Lovers Lane Rd, Washington, MA 01223

- Views: 520

- List price: $155,000

- Beds: 0 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 704

- Price per square foot: $220.17

#5. 1178 Bancroft Rd, Becket, MA 01223

- Views: 444

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,239

- Price per square foot: $383.37

#6. 176 Division St, Great Barrington, MA 01230

- Views: 444

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,862

- Price per square foot: $373.25

#7. 12 Barrington Pl, Great Barrington, MA 01230

- Views: 433

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,105

- Price per square foot: $379.57

#8. 324 Park St, Great Barrington, MA 01230

- Views: 406

- List price: $796,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,622

- Price per square foot: $490.75

#9. 95 Water Farm Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257

- Views: 390

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,531

- Price per square foot: $323.32

#10. 299 E Main St, North Adams, MA 01247

- Views: 383

- List price: $160,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,454

- Price per square foot: $110.04

#11. 54 Egremont Plain Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230

- Views: 380

- List price: $609,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,340

- Price per square foot: $260.26

#12. 1 Bulkley St, Williamstown, MA 01267

- Views: 371

- List price: $629,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,779

- Price per square foot: $353.57

#13. 399 State Rd, Richmond, MA 01254

- Views: 355

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,732

- Price per square foot: $285.80

#14. 18 Hill Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262

- Views: 354

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,015

- Price per square foot: $491.63

#15. 2105 S Undermountain Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257

- Views: 348

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,217

- Price per square foot: $122.79

#16. 447 Notch Rd, North Adams, MA 01247

- Views: 344

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 304

- Price per square foot: $654.61

#17. 49 Access Rd, Unit 3B Windsor, MA 01270

- Views: 338

- List price: $99,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 816

- Price per square foot: $121.32

#18. 9 Crane Ave, Dalton, MA 01226

- Views: 338

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,448

- Price per square foot: $148.48

#19. 16 Pine St, Adams, MA 01220

- Views: 333

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,844

- Price per square foot: $143.71

#20. 337 Captain Whitney Rd, Becket, MA 01223

- Views: 321

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,252

- Price per square foot: $255.33

#21. 77 Grove St, Great Barrington, MA 01230

- Views: 317

- List price: $685,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $428.13

#22. 211 Cottage St, Great Barrington, MA 01236

- Views: 314

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,204

- Price per square foot: $273.10

#23. 115 Lake Shore Dr, Cheshire, MA 01225

- Views: 312

- List price: $397,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 699

- Price per square foot: $567.95

#24. 910 North Hoosac Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267

- Views: 285

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,052

- Price per square foot: $375.48

#25. 7 Mahkeenac Heights Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262

- Views: 281

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,171

- Price per square foot: $323.65

#26. 190 Willow St, Lee, MA 01238

- Views: 281

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,716

- Price per square foot: $290.79

#27. 70 Galway Ct, Lenox, MA 01240

- Views: 278

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,123

- Price per square foot: $376.35

#28. 1 Maple St, Hinsdale, MA 01235

- Views: 274

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 936

- Price per square foot: $197.54

#29. 254 Main St, Sheffield, MA 01257

- Views: 274

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,485

- Price per square foot: $140.85

#30. 166 Berkshire School Rd, Sheffield, MA 01257

- Views: 273

- List price: $459,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $274.85

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.