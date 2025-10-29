The 30 most popular homes for sale in Barnstable Town

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Barnstable Town metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 153 Brownell Rd, Eastham, MA 02642

- Views: 5,308

- List price: $239,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 972

- Price per square foot: $245.88

#2. 157 Brownell Rd, Eastham, MA 02642

- Views: 1,417

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,422

- Price per square foot: $139.94

#3. 135 Nauset Light Beach Road, R Eastham, MA 02642

- Views: 1,345

- List price: $839,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 732

- Price per square foot: $1,146.17

#4. 345 Quaker Rd, Falmouth, MA 02556

- Views: 1,302

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,414

- Price per square foot: $848.66

#5. 645 Samoset Rd, Eastham, MA 02642

- Views: 1,253

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,810

- Price per square foot: $427.05

#6. 13 Two Ponds Rd, Falmouth, MA 02540

- Views: 1,232

- List price: $1,295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,353

- Price per square foot: $386.22

#7. 33 Oakwood Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540

- Views: 1,179

- List price: $829,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,743

- Price per square foot: $476.13

#8. 277 Lund Farm Way, Brewster, MA 02631

- Views: 1,135

- List price: $610,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,105

- Price per square foot: $289.79

#9. 26 Howes Rd, Yarmouth, MA 02664

- Views: 1,123

- List price: $489,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008

- Price per square foot: $485.12

#10. 24 Richmond Rd, Bourne, MA 02559

- Views: 1,120

- List price: $1,450,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,208

- Price per square foot: $656.70

#11. 23 Zylpha Rd, Harwich, MA 02646

- Views: 1,102

- List price: $1,425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,680

- Price per square foot: $848.21

#12. 28 Dale Rd, Harwich, MA 02645

- Views: 1,073

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,046

- Price per square foot: $501.91

#13. 11 Ranch Rd, Falmouth, MA 02536

- Views: 1,066

- List price: $619,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,494

- Price per square foot: $248.20

#14. 22 Acorn Dr, Falmouth, MA 02540

- Views: 1,061

- List price: $879,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,892

- Price per square foot: $465.06

#15. 40 Viking Dr, Dennis, MA 02660

- Views: 1,017

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,804

- Price per square foot: $387.47

#16. 533 Old Barnstable Rd, Falmouth, MA 02536

- Views: 1,017

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,862

- Price per square foot: $402.74

#17. 232 County Rd, Bourne, MA 02532

- Views: 972

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,460

- Price per square foot: $341.78

#18. 15 Captain, Jud Dennis, MA 02660

- Views: 954

- List price: $659,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,018

- Price per square foot: $326.56

#19. 1580 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631

- Views: 948

- List price: $729,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,872

- Price per square foot: $389.90

#20. 23 Doric Ave, West Dennis, MA 02670

- Views: 933

- List price: $729,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,836

- Price per square foot: $397.06

#21. 56 N Shore Blvd, Sandwich, MA 02537

- Views: 917

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,008

- Price per square foot: $868.06

#22. 882 W Yarmouth Rd, Yarmouth, MA 02675

- Views: 915

- List price: $645,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,448

- Price per square foot: $445.44

#23. 1 Norseman Dr, South Dennis, MA 02660

- Views: 904

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,054

- Price per square foot: $568.31

#24. 33 Buzzards Bay Ave, Bourne, MA 02532

- Views: 901

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,233

- Price per square foot: $405.43

#25. 6 Bayberry Ln, Harwich, MA 02671

- Views: 873

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,140

- Price per square foot: $482.46

#26. 47 Galleon Dr, Falmouth, MA 02536

- Views: 870

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,016

- Price per square foot: $321.92

#27. 47 Whidah Dr, Harwich, MA 02645

- Views: 867

- List price: $739,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,176

- Price per square foot: $628.40

#28. 11 Windjammer Rd, Harwich, MA 02645

- Views: 866

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $540.83

#29. 82 Yacht Club Rd, Barnstable, MA 02632

- Views: 866

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $466.00

#30. 33 Lake Rd, Yarmouth, MA 02673

- Views: 866

- List price: $579,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 1,952

- Price per square foot: $296.62

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.