Log confirms strangulation expert met with Medical Examiner about Sandra Birchmore’s death

CANTON, Mass. — A visitor log 25 Investigates obtained through a public records request shows 2 Massachusetts State Troopers, 2 people from the FBI Boston Office, and a federal prosecutor were among those who attended a meeting at the Medical Examiner’s office on August 16th, nine days before Matthew Farwell was arrested for the murder of Sandra Birchmore.

The law enforcement officials met with Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mindy Hull and Dr. Maria Capo-Martinez, the forensic pathologist who ruled Birchmore’s death a “suicide”.

25 Investigates first reported on the meeting in September.

Dr. William Smock, a police surgeon and expert witness on strangulation was also in attendance, according to the visitor log. The U.S. Attorney’s Office hired Dr. Smock to analyze Birchmore’s autopsy report and evidence collected from her Canton apartment where her body was discovered. He “cited Birchmore’s hyoid bone fracture, the pattern imprint injury on her chest, abrasions on her nose, and the broken necklace, among other evidence, that led him to conclude… that Birchmore’s death was a homicide,” according to federal court documents.

Two sources previously told investigative reporter Ted Daniel federal authorities wanted Dr. Hull to know they disagreed with the determination that Birchmore died from hanging herself. State Police detectives oversaw the investigation when Capo-Martinez made the suicide determination in May 2021. Federal court documents allege Farwell strangled Birchmore and made it appear she took her own life. Birchmore was found to be at least 8 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. She had told friends she was carrying Matthew Farwell’s child.

Evan Gotlob is a defense attorney and former federal prosecutor who spent 7 years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston. He said it’s unusual for investigators to discuss cause and manner of death years after a determination is made.

“It’s not customary to visit the Medical Examiner’s office after they make a ruling on the death, whether it’s a suicide or murder, unless you’re preparing them for trial but that is much longer down the road,” Gotlob said.

Federal authorities have said they collected new evidence that led them to prosecute the case as a murder.

Gotlob said the “suicide” ruling would likely benefit Farwell’s defense and the Medical Examiner could be called to testify for Farwell.

“Probably the most important witness,” Gotlob said, “This Medical Examiner is saying that there was no murder. It was an accidental death caused by the victim themselves.”

25 Investigates reached out to Canton Town Hall on Tuesday. A person who answered the phone in the vital records department said Birchmore’s death certificate has not been amended and lists “suicide” as the manner of death.

