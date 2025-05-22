2 people killed when private plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, authorities say

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A private jet crashed into a neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing in San Diego during foggy weather early Thursday, igniting cars and homes and killing two people while injuring multiple others, authorities said.

The plane could hold eight to 10 people but it's not yet known how many were on board, Assistant San Diego Fire Chief Dan Eddy said at a news conference. Authorities couldn't say definitively if both of the dead were on the plane.

The aircraft crashed just before 4 a.m. into the U.S. military's largest housing neighborhood. Eddy said at least one home was destroyed and 10 others suffered damage along with half a dozen vehicles that ignited. The destroyed home had a partially collapsed roof.

Authorities initially said no one was transported by emergency crews from the military housing. But after a morning news conference, San Diego police officer Anthony Carrasco said five people from a single family were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after evacuating to a nearby school. Another person was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained while climbing out of a window trying to flee. Two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene, Carrasco said.

San Diego officials haven’t released details about the plane but said it was a flight from the Midwest. The flight tracking site FlightAware lists a Cessna Citation II jet scheduled to arrive at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive airport in San Diego at 3:47 a.m. from the small Colonel James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas. Officials at the Kansas airport said it made a fueling stop in Wichita. The flight originated Wednesday night in Teterboro, New Jersey, according to FlightAware.

The airport in Teterboro is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Manhattan and is frequently used by private and corporate jets.

The plane is owned by Daviation LLC, based in Alaska, and its owner held a pilot’s license, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Public records show the owner also had at least one address in San Diego. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately reach the owner, his family or business partners.

In the San Diego neighborhood, the smell of jet fuel lingered in the air hours after the crash while authorities worked to extinguish one stubborn car fire.

“I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Chunks of metal from the aircraft littered the street, but no discernible body of the plane could be seen. Half a dozen fully charred cars sat on the street, and tree limbs, melted trash cans, glass and pieces of white and blue metal were scattered around. At the end of the block, black smoke billowed as a car continued to smolder while water mixed with jet fuel flowed down the street.

“We have a large debris field that covers multiple streets,” Eddy said.

Wahl said more than 50 police officers responded within minutes and began evacuating homes. At least 100 residents were displaced to an evacuation center at a nearby elementary school.

Christopher Moore, who lives one street over from the crash site, said he and his wife were awakened by a loud bang.

They grabbed their three young boys and ran out of the house. On their way out of the neighborhood, they saw a car engulfed in flames.

“It was definitely horrifying for sure, but sometimes you’ve just got to drop your head and get to safety,” he said.

Police officers were rescuing multiple animals, including three husky puppies that were rolled away in a wagon. A few blocks away, families, including Moore's, stood in a parking lot waiting to learn when they could return to their homes.

Ariya Waterworth, who lives across the street from the crash site, said she woke up to a “whooshing sound” and then saw a giant fireball outside. Firefighters arrived quickly and she screamed for help, evacuating her dog and two kids. One of the family’s cars was “completely disintegrated,” and the other had extensive damage. Her yard was littered with plane parts, broken glass and debris. Despite the destruction, Waterworth said she feels lucky to be alive.

“I definitely do feel blessed because we’ve been spared,” she said.

Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed. “You could barely see in front of you," he said. Officials were looking into whether the plane clipped a power line before crashing into the neighborhood with single-family homes and townhomes owned by the Navy. Montgomery-Gibbs airport is about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away.

City Councilmember Raoul Castillo said he met with evacuated residents and heard dramatic stories “about military families helping military families out of their homes, jumping out of windows and avoiding fire.”

Audio recorded by www.liveATC.net includes a brief transmission from the pilot calling out that he was on final approach to the airport about three miles out at 3:45 a.m.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

In October 2021, a twin-engine plane plowed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes. It was preparing to land at the airport.

In December 2008, a U.S. Marine Corps fighter jet slammed into a house in San Diego’s University City neighborhood, causing an explosion that killed four people inside. The Marine Corps blamed the crash on mechanical failure and human error.

Associated Press journalists Javier Arciga in San Diego; Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

