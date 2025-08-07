2 Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot, governor says

THOMPSON, Pa. — (AP) — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Thursday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at an event outside Philadelphia.

“About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers,” Shapiro said. “I want you to know I’ve communicated with Col. Paris. He is on the scene. It is an active situation and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself.”

Christopher Paris heads the Pennsylvania State Police.

The shooting occurred in northeastern Pennsylvania.

A state police spokesperson, Trooper Logan T. Brouse, said the location was along Route 171 near the village of Thomson. That’s about 40 miles (63 kilometers) north of Scranton.

Sen. Dave McCormick said in a social media post that he was monitoring the developing situation. He also expressed empathy for the troopers who were shot.

“Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge,” McCormick posted.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan said on X that he was “relieved to hear the troopers involved in today’s incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition.”

