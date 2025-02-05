15 American and Canadian downtowns that are bouncing back, and how they did it

The COVID-19 pandemic decimated downtown economies across Canada and the United States, with some cities rebounding more quickly than others.

Office closures, a surge in remote work, and changes in consumer behavior disrupted downtown economies built around commuting workers and visitors. Now, nearly five years after the onset of the pandemic, the tenor of some downtowns is changing once again. Cities that pursued creative ways to revitalize or shifted the focus of their economies have rebounded in unexpected ways.

On paper, downtowns are defined by their density of jobs and office space. Downtown areas are those that have the highest concentration of jobs, according to the Journal of Urban Studies. Meanwhile, office space comprised 71% of real estate in the 30 largest U.S. metropolitan areas in 2019, according to a Brookings Institution analysis.

But from their central locations to their cultural significance, downtowns—often the heart of cities—are so much more. The development of public spaces and commercial corridors, along with the preservation of historical sites and natural assets like rivers and parks, all work in tandem in downtowns. This makes a thriving downtown a center of commerce—and a locus of activity where people congregate to work, visit, live, and play.

The pandemic-induced shift to remote work significantly reduced daytime downtown activity and office occupancy. This triggered cascading economic impacts, including dwindling customer bases for local businesses, financial shortfalls for transit systems, and decreased commercial real estate tax revenues.

Even after the pandemic peaked and social distancing measures eased, bringing workers back to the office remained a challenge. The pivot to telecommuting proved beneficial for workers in myriad ways, and employers seeking to return to old ways of working faced resistance, further compounding obstacles to revitalizing downtown economies.

Downtowns across the U.S. and Canada felt the pandemic's impact in vastly different ways. The most vulnerable downtowns were heavily reliant on knowledge-based industries that could easily transition to remote work. Cities dominated by industries like technology, finance, and professional services—traditionally central to downtown economies—saw significant declines in foot traffic during the pandemic. As remote work became the norm, many workers migrated to suburbs or other cities, disrupting local businesses.

However, not all cities followed the same downward trajectory. While many downtowns faced steep declines in foot traffic and economic activity, research in the Journal of Urban Studies found that certain cities were able to recover more effectively—shedding light on factors that influence a downtown's resilience in the face of a crisis.

Cities with a higher share of workers in industries that require on-site work—such as accommodation and food services, health care, retail, and manufacturing—rebounded faster from the pandemic dip, according to the study. Lower-density, auto-oriented downtowns also outperformed denser, transit-dependent ones, possibly due to the perception of higher COVID-19 risk associated with public transit and crowded places.

The Urban Studies researchers also found that downtowns with high pre-pandemic crime rates also experienced slower recovery rates due to safety concerns.

Spokeo used data published in the Journal of Urban Studies to explore how U.S. and Canadian downtowns have recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic. University of Toronto and University of California, Berkeley researchers calculated downtown recovery rates by comparing mobile device location data from March to June in 2019 and 2023.

Population data comes from the Census Bureau and Statistics Canada. Data is as of 2021 and for the city rather than the entire metropolitan area. In the case of ties, the most populous city is ranked higher.

Resilient downtowns demonstrated creativity

Urban planners used creative strategies to revitalize downtown areas and draw people back to city centers. One approach was to cultivate public spaces in innovative ways. In Mississauga, Ontario, one of Canada's most populous cities, the "Sharing Lanes" initiative temporarily repurposed some of its downtown streets into gathering places with painted sidewalk games, public art, library programming, and bicycle repair stations in the summer of 2022. The city rebounded to 91% of its pre-pandemic level.

Similarly, El Paso, Texas, took steps to boost its downtown economy through its "Sun City Safe" initiative, which allowed businesses to expand outdoor dining areas into sidewalks and "parking parklets." These approaches began to yield promising results, with both El Paso and Mississauga ranking among the top five medium-sized cities with the strongest downtown recovery rates.

Nashville is also a standout success story. The city refashioned itself as a "destination experience economy" and amplified its role as cultural center. Between 2020 to mid-2023, visitors accounted for 79% of people in downtown Nashville, compared to a low of 54% in San Francisco. Jobs in hospitality, leisure, and entertainment followed, on-site roles that brought even more people back downtown.

In the Southwest, Phoenix benefited from increased foot traffic due to a surge in new apartment buildings, retail outlets, and the creation of a new biomedical center.

Overall, assessing whether or not a downtown was on the upswing requires a holistic approach. Increased weekend and after-hours foot traffic, the return of office workers, and increased sales at local businesses all signal a downtown on the rebound. Other signs of revitalization included a "clean and safe" atmosphere, mixed office space, both residential and commercial uses, and repurposed empty office buildings and public spaces.

A city with a river flowing through it. A mix of architectural styles, from modern high-rises to older buildings with decorative features. (Stacker/Stacker)

Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#15. Milwaukee

- Downtown recovery rate: 86% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 566,557

- Region: Midwest

An aerial view of a city with a mountain range in the background. The city has a mix of low and high-rise buildings, with a grid-like street pattern. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#14. Colorado Springs, Colorado

- Downtown recovery rate: 87% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 483,369

- Region: Southwest

A narrow, historic and cobblestoned street lined with old stone buildings that have a lot of character. Many of the buildings have flower boxes in the windows and hanging baskets overflowing with colorful blooms. (Stacker/Stacker)

OUESTUSA // Shutterstock

#13. Québec City

- Downtown recovery rate: 87% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 549,459

- Region: Canada

A city with a river flowing through it. Several buildings of different styles line the riverbank with a bridge crossing the river. (Stacker/Stacker)

Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock

#12. Omaha, Nebraska

- Downtown recovery rate: 88% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 488,626

- Region: Midwest

A cityscape with tall skyscraper. The surrounding area has a mix of modern and older, brick buildings and trees with fall foliage. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jaclyne Ortiz // Shutterstock

#11. Nashville, Tennessee

- Downtown recovery rate: 88% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 675,578

- Region: Southeast

A cityscape at night, centered on a grand, ornate building with a prominent clock tower. The surrounding buildings are a mix of modern and older architectural styles. (Stacker/Stacker)

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#10. Wichita, Kansas

- Downtown recovery rate: 89% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 396,638

- Region: Midwest

A city view at dusk, with the urban lights twinkling. A range of mountains in the background. The city has a mix of high-rise buildings concentrated in the center, with lower development spreading outwards. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Phoenix

- Downtown recovery rate: 89% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 1,625,187

- Region: Southwest

A city with a mix of building heights, from low-rise residential areas to taller office buildings in the downtown area. A mountain peak rises in the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Tucson, Arizona

- Downtown recovery rate: 91% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 541,217

- Region: Southwest

An aerial view of a modern city with a mix of building types and heights. Two distinctive curved skyscrapers stand out in the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Atomazul // Shutterstock

#7. Mississauga, Ontario

- Downtown recovery rate: 91% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 717,961

- Region: Canada

A coastal city with a cluster of modern high-rise buildings along the waterfront. A busy highway runs alongside the coast, lined with palm trees. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Miami

- Downtown recovery rate: 92% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 441,869

- Region: Southeast

A cityscape with a mix of modern and traditional architecture. A tall, slender skyscraper stands out in the center, green spaces and trees in the foreground. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Oklahoma City

- Downtown recovery rate: 93% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 688,531

- Region: Southwest

A park with a calm river flowing through it. A pedestrian bridge crosses the water, and the banks are lined with trees showing autumn foliage and decorative lampposts. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#4. Bakersfield, California

- Downtown recovery rate: 95% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 409,782

- Region: Pacific

A city park with a fountain. In the foreground, there is a paved area with a few steps leading down to a grassy area. Palm trees and tall building in the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

cheng // Shutterstock

#3. San Jose, California

- Downtown recovery rate: 96% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 981,214

- Region: Pacific

A city nestled amidst a desert landscape, with a backdrop of rugged mountains. The city has a mix of building heights, with some taller structures in the downtown area and lower-rise buildings spreading outward. (Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#2. El Paso, Texas

- Downtown recovery rate: 97% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 678,271

- Region: Southwest

An aerial view of city skyline with high-rise buildings. Mountains in the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Angel DiBilio // Shutterstock

#1. Las Vegas

- Downtown recovery rate: 103% of pre-pandemic levels

- Population: 650,827

- Region: Southwest

