What to stream: Jelly Roll, 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' Cate Blanchett and Charli XCX remixes

Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline co-starring in "Disclaimer," a psychological thriller from writer-director Alfonso Cuarón, and Jelly Roll releasing "Beautifully Broken," a follow-up to his breakout album "Whitsitt Chapel," are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Sean Wang's semi-autobiographical feature debut "Dìdi," Hulu's first Spanish-language series "La Máquina" and Charli XCX's deluxe, remixed, double-album version of her culture-shifting album "Brat."

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM OCT. 7-13

— "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" was No. 1 at the box office as recently as two weeks ago, but now Tim Burton's popular sequel will be available, for a price. You can buy it digitally for $25 on Prime Video, Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms. In it, the Deetz family returns to Winter River after a family tragedy. There, Lydia (Winona Ryder), still haunted by Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), is forced into another afterlife odyssey when her teenage daughter (Jenna Ortega) discovers a portal. In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck called it "a joyously rendered sequel that sometimes makes sense, and sometimes doesn't, but just keeps rollicking."

— Sue Kim's documentary "The Last of the Sea Women," streaming Friday on Apple TV+, captures the lives and livelihood of the Haenyeo, the community of South Korean fisherwoman who for generations have free dived for seafood off the coast of Korea's Jeju Island. Threats abound for the Haenyeo, who are mostly in their 60s and 70s. Thy ply their trade in a warming ocean contaminated by sea garbage and the Fukushima nuclear accident.

— One of the indie highlights of the summer, Sean Wang's "Dìdi," is now streaming on Peacock. Wang's semi-autobiographical feature debut, a coming of age story set in the Bay Area in 2008, is about a 13-year-old Taiwanese-American boy (Izaac Wang) struggling with where he fits in. That includes with his family (Joan Chen plays his mother) and fellow skater kids whom he begins making videos with. The film, funny and tender, is a breakthrough for the emerging filmmaker Wang, whose short "Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó, " was Oscar nominated earlier this year.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM OCT. 7-13

— Brat summer came and went, but the hedonistic ideologies behind Charli XCX's feel-good album endure. She's released "Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat," a deluxe, remixed, double-album version of her culture-shifting album "Brat," this time featuring A-listers like Billie Eilish, Lorde, her tour mate Troye Sivan, her forever-hero Robyn, and more. Just don't confuse this one with her other Brat re-release, "Brat and It's the Same but There's Three More Songs So It's Not."

— He's the not-so-new name on everyone's lips: Jelly Roll will release a follow-up to his breakout album, 2023's "Whitsitt Chapel" on Friday. Little is known about the 22-track "Beautifully Broken" beyond its previously released tracks "I Am Not Okay," "Get By," "Liar" and "Winning Streak" — the latter of which he debuted during the premiere of Saturday Night Live's 50th season, joined by a choir. That one was inspired by an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, and the album will no doubt center on the kind of stories he's become known for: Soulful country-rock on adversity, addiction, pain, suffering, and ultimately, chasing safety.

— A decade removed from "Shower," the viral, bubblegum pop song that launched her career, and Mexican American singer Becky G has found her in lane in Spanish-language, hybrid-genre releases, crossing language barriers and cultural borders. "Encuentros," out Friday, is her latest — a follow-up to 2023's "Esquinas" — and continuation of her work in regional Mexicana styles made all her own, from the single "Mercedes," which features corrido star Oscar Maydon's deep tenor, and beyond.

— Also Friday, Duran Duran will release "Danse Macabre – De Luxe," a deluxe reissue of their celebrated 2023 LP of the same name – a mix of covers and gothic originals. Surprises abound, even for the most dedicated Duran Duran fan: Like in their cover of ELO's "Evil Woman," or on the song "New Moon (Dark Phase)," a reimagination of "New Moon On a Monday," featuring former member Andy Taylor.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM OCT. 7-13

— Friends and frequent collaborators Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal team up on Hulu's first Spanish-language series called "La Máquina." Bernal plays an aging boxer named Esteban Osuna. His longtime manager (Luna) secures him one last fight to go out a champ but there are major obstacles. The boxer has taken a lot of hits to the head over the years and his mind seems to be slipping and a criminal organization wants him to throw the fight or else. Eiza González also stars as Osuna's ex-wife, a reporter investigating fixed boxing matches in Mexico. "La Máquina" debuted Wednesday.

— The first spinoff of the 2023 Prime Video spy series "Citadel," which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, debuted Thursday on the streamer. "Citadel: Diana" stars Matilda De Angelis takes place in Italy. An India-based version called "Citadel: Honey Bunny" stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and premieres in November.

— Netflix's favorite sun-drenched, treasure-hunting teens of North Carolina, known as the Pogues, are back for more adventures in "Outer Banks." Season four, premiered Thursday, is divided into two parts. The show stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

— Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline co-star in "Disclaimer," a psychological thriller, on Apple TV+ from writer, director Alfonso Cuarón that premiered at last month's Venice Film Festival. Blanchett plays a respected documentarian who recognizes she's the inspiration for a character in a new novel that threatens to expose her secrets. The limited-series also features Kodi Smit McPhee, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jung Ho-yeon and Lesley Manville and premieres Friday.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Atlus/Sega's absorbing Persona series has grown over the years from a cult hit to a genuine blockbuster, but it's been seven years since the last chapter. Meanwhile, several of its creators have branched off to form their own Studio Zero, and they're about to launch their debut title, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Instead of Persona's Tokyo-set teen drama, Metaphor presents a power struggle in a pseudo-medieval kingdom. The combat, however, evokes Persona's zippy blend of turn-based and real-time action, and when you aren't fighting you'll need to spend time building relationships with the locals. If you've been craving a chance to explore a new world for dozens of hours, this one is now open on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten

