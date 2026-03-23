Voice of America journalists allege Trump wants to make outlet a propaganda source

Some journalists at Voice of America charged in a lawsuit Monday that the Trump administration — while largely shutting down the government-run outlet that provides news around the world — has turned what remains into a voice for propaganda.

The lawsuit alleges that VOA transmissions to populations in Iran, China, North Korea and to Kurdish populations are not being run as objective news sources, as required by law. Instead, they parrot White House talking points and suppress news that the administration wishes to downplay, according to the lawsuit, filed Monday with the U.S. District Court in Washington.

In response, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which runs the Voice of America, said that taxpayer money must support broadcasting that reflects U.S. policy and the interests of the American people.

The latest dispute reflects differing views between journalists and President Donald Trump's administration, which has promoted friendly outlets that rarely offer more than gentle questioning — most notably at the Pentagon.

A federal judge last week ordered hundreds of VOA journalists who had been placed on paid leave for the past year be put back to work, saying Trump's pick to run the USAGM, Kari Lake, exceeded her authority. The administration is appealing that ruling.

Voice of America, which has beamed its broadcasts across the world since World War II, was designed to showcase freedom of the press to countries where there is no such tradition. But instead of operating that way, VOA journalists Barry Newhouse, Ayesha Tanzeem, Dong Hyuk Lee and Ksenia Turkova say Trump loyalists have been put in place to direct what is reported on the few VOA transmissions that remain.

For example, coverage of the Iran war sent into that country has not included any news of death tolls from U.S. air strikes or the perspectives of political and world leaders outside of the administration, while the bombing of an elementary school was "barely mentioned," the lawsuit said. The Lake-appointed official overseeing Persian, Kurdish and Afghan services has said all guest appearances on broadcasts must be approved by him, it said.

“Through VOA's journalism, those living in authoritarian societies get a taste of democracy,” the plaintiffs said in a statement. “Without editorial integrity, VOA will be no different than government mouthpieces our audiences already hear in their own country.”

The administration has questioned whether taxpayers should foot the bill for transmission of opinions that go against American interests. Lake, in congressional testimony last year, suggested the traditional firewall between the government and journalists at agencies like Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty be eliminated. "We should be able to have control over what kind of content goes out," she said. "It should be in alignment with our foreign policy."

The Agency for Global Media “is responsible for oversight of its networks, including Voice of America, and for ensuring compliance with the VOA charter, which requires authoritative, accurate journalism that is reflective of and clearly presents U.S. policies,” the agency said in a statement Monday.

The VOA journalists were supported in their lawsuit Monday by the organizations PEN America and Reporters Without Borders.

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David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.

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