Trump extends TikTok shutdown deadline again after reaching framework deal with China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending a deadline for the social media app TikTok to shut down.

It will be the fourth time that Trump has ignored federal and extended a deadline for TikTok to go out of business. Trump has signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating, a day after he said he’d reached a framework deal with China to keep it operating.

