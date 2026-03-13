Trump ally Ric Grenell stepping down as Kennedy Center president

WASHINGTON — Richard Grenell, the longtime Republican foreign policy adviser who oversaw far reaching changes at the Kennedy Center that prompted many artists to abandon the iconic performing arts venue, will step down as the institution's president.

President Donald Trump announced the change on Friday after it was first reported by Axios. The president said Matt Floca, who manages the Kennedy Center's facilities operations, will succeed Grenell. The moves are expected to be finalized at a board meeting scheduled for Monday at the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss plans that are not yet public.

Grenell was a central player in Trump's push to dramatically overhaul the Kennedy Center following the Republican president's return to office. After mostly ignoring the center during his first term, Trump made it a focal point in his war against “woke” culture.” He ousted the Kennedy Center’s previous leadership and replaced it with a hand-picked board of trustees who voted to rename the facility the Trump Kennedy Center, a change scholars and lawmakers say must be initiated by Congress.

More recently, Trump's name was physically added to the building's iconic facade.

The fallout from the arts community was swift and intense, with prominent musicals, such as "Hamilton," canceling performances. Actor Issa Rae and author Louise Penny also withdrew from appearances while consultants such as musician Ben Folds and singer Renée Fleming resigned.

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