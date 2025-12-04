Entertainment

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have ‘never once’ argued

By Tory
By Tory

Travis Kelce dished on the ‘New Heights’ podcast with Jason Kelce and George Clooney that he’s “never once” argued with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star are “keeping it 100″ showing healthy ways to communicate with each other. Fans weigh in on this statement from Travis Kelce:

0

Most Read