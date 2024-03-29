Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Tori Spelling filed for divorce Friday from her husband and former reality TV co-star Dean McDermott.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor petitioned to end the marriage of nearly 18 years in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Spelling's petition says the two have been separated since June 17.

She is asking for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their three sons and two daughters, whose ages range from 7 to 17. Physical custody determines with which parent the children primarily reside, while legal custody is who makes their major life decisions.

Spelling is asking the court to order McDermott to pay her spousal support and to pay for her divorce attorneys. No dollar amount was given.

The marriage was the subject of a reality show, originally titled "Tori & Dean: Inn Love" and later "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," that ran on the Oxygen network from 2007 to 2012.

Spelling, the 50-year-old daughter of the late TV magnate Aaron Spelling, starred alongside Luke Perry,Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" from 1990 to 2000. She also appeared in the films "Scary Movie 2" and "The House of Yes."

McDermott, a 57-year-old Canadian actor, appeared on the Canadian TV series “Due South” and hosted the cooking competition show “Chopped Canada.”

It was the second marriage for both.

