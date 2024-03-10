These Barbies partied with Chanel the night before the Oscars

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — (AP) — The night before the Oscars isn’t a time to rest in Hollywood. For quite a few nominees, including “Barbie” star Margot Robbie, it meant a stop at the historic Beverly Hills Hotel for the 15th annual Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Robbie was in very good company, with other Oscar nominees including best supporting actress frontrunner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as well as America Ferrera, Sandra Hüller, Justine Triet, Cord Jefferson, Jonathan Glazer and Celine Song, who all are expected at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening.

They packed into the picturesque patio of the storied Polo Lounge for cocktails before the private dinner on a clear, chilly night in Beverly Hills. Robert De Niro was among the earliest arrivals, but within no time the space was full of stars.

Kristen Stewart and her finance Dylan Meyer chatted with Daniel Kaluuya near a well-placed heat lamp, while Chloë Sevigny surveyed the room a few feet away. Elsewhere Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann found an elusive seat to sip their drinks, though Apatow leapt to his feat when JR came around to say hello.

Triet and her “Anatomy of a Fall” star Hüller stayed close together, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn conversed with David O. Russell, while Adrien Brody and Patrick Dempsey chatted in another corner and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos made the rounds.

Others in the crowd included Usher (a self-proclaimed “Oppenheimer” fan who also was wearing chaps), Ava DuVernay, Michael Keaton, Molly Sims, Maya Rudolph, Tessa Thompson, James Marsden, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall and Dominic Sessa

The event started somewhat humbly. Finch said 30 years ago he started hosting it because his friends “didn’t have anywhere to go the night before the Oscars.” It evolved to be one of the hottest tickets in town and 15 years ago Chanel joined in as a partner, bringing in even more star power with brand ambassadors like Stewart, Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp and Phoebe Tonkin.

“I’m terrified of giving dinners,” Finch said. “I seem like I’m really social, and I do it, but actually, it makes me really nervous.”

Robbie, Oscar-nominated as a producer on “Barbie,” was in good spirits before the big day. In addition to her red carpet looks, she utilized Chanel in the film too, with clothes, accessories and bags for her “stereotypical Barbie.”

“It just kind of serviced the moment and the story so it never felt forced or out of place. It felt very Barbie,” Robbie said. “We got to also recreate some looks I love, one worn by Claudia Schiffer, who’s just a great reference for Barbie in general. It was really fun.”

She also said she’s looking forward to cheering on Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling, who are both performing nominated original songs live on the show Sunday, which begins an hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. EDT.

“I’m so excited,” Robbie said. “I think it’s going to be amazing.”

