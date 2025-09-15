'The Studio' breaks record for comedy Emmys as 'Adolescence' and 'Severance' also score big wins

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — "The Studio" made Emmy history Sunday night with its 12th trophy as the AppleTV+ movie-business romp became the winningest comedy series ever in a season.

“Studio” co-creator Seth Rogen won for acting, directing and writing. Along with nine wins claimed at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, it broke a record set last year by “The Bear” with 11.

“I could not wrap my head around this happening,” said Rogen after winning best comedy actor at the beginning of the CBS telecast. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”

Rogen shared the directing Emmy with longtime collaborator and "Studio" co-creator Evan Goldberg, shared the writing Emmy with Goldberg and others. He'll get his fourth if "The Studio" wins best comedy. The show rode blockbuster buzz into the Emmys for its breakout first season.

Netflix's acclaimed "Adolescence," the story of a 13-year-old in Britain accused of a killing, won four Emmys in the limited series categories. Owen Cooper, who played the teen, became the youngest Emmy winner in more than 40 years with a win for best supporting actor.

Cooper said in his acceptance that he was “nothing three years ago.”

“It’s just so surreal,” Cooper said. “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you, if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”

Best supporting actress went to Erin Doherty, who played a therapist opposite Cooper in a riveting episode that like all four “Adolescence” episodes was filmed in a single shot.

Cristin Milioti won best actress in a limited series for “The Penguin.” It was the first win of the night for the HBO series from the Batman universe after it won eight at the Creative Arts ceremony.

Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman each won their first Emmy for "Severance," the Apple TV+ Orwellian workplace satire that is considered the favorite for best drama. Lower won best actress in a drama and Tillman won best supporting actor in a drama.

“My first acting coach was tough, y’all,” Tillman, wearing an all-white tuxedo, said from the stage. “But all great mothers are.”

He looked out to his mother in the audience and told her, “You were there for me where no one else was, and no one else would show up.”

His win had been widely expected but Lower's was a surprise in a category where Kathy Bates was considered a heavy favorite, for “Matlock.”

Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy for “Hacks” for the fourth time, at 73 extending her own record for the oldest woman ever to win the category.

Every acting winner other than Smart was a first timer.

A night of surprise winners

Smart's castmate and constant scene partner Hannah Einbinder, who had also been nominated for all four seasons but unlike Smart had never won, took best supporting actress in a comedy.

She said she had become committed to a bit where “it was cooler to lose.”

“But this is cool too!” she shouted, then ended her speech by cursing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and saying “Free Palestine!”

Katherine LaNasa won best supporting actress in a drama for the “The Pitt,” a surprise in a category where most expected one of the three nominees from “The White Lotus” to win.

“I am so proud and honored,” LaNasa, looking emotional and shocked, said.

In perhaps the biggest upset in a night full of them, Jeff Hiller won best supporting actor in a comedy for “Somebody Somewhere,” over Ike Barinholtz of “The Studio” and others.

How the 2025 Emmys opened

Stephen Colbert was the first person to take the stage to present the award during the CBS telecast at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles despite the recent controversial cancellation of his show by the network. He was greeted by a rousing and lengthy standing ovation.

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” Colbert said.

In an unusual show order, host Nate Bargatze delivered his opening monologue only after the first award was handed out.

The show opened with a sketch where “Saturday Night Live” stars Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and James Austin Johnson joined Bargatze, who played television inventor Philo T. Farnsworth opining on what the future of TV will be like.

Bargatze-as-Farnsworth mentions that there will be a Black Entertainment Television. When asked if there will be a network for white people, he replied, “Why, CBS of course.”

How to watch and stream the Emmys and its red carpet

The Emmys are airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

___

For more coverage of this year's Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.