Snoop's side quests: Beyond the Olympics, rapper has proved versatility from cooking to wrestling

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Although he is most prominently known for his decades-long rap career and being everyone’s “uncle,” Snoop Dogg has proven his talent extends beyond what he does in the recording studio.

That's been evident the past two weeks, as Snoop became a breakout star of the Paris Olympics, bearing the torch, hitting the gym with the U.S. Olympic weightlifting team and freestyling to horses trotting during the dressage competition.

He also performed, along with Dr. Dre, at the closing ceremony to hand off the games to its 2028 host city: Los Angeles.

It’s the latest in a series of “side quests” (extra adventures outside the world of music) by the hip-hop legend — from co-hosting a cooking show with Martha Stewart to unexpectedly stepping in during a Wrestlemania match — that have made him a social media sensation and keep fans amazed at his versatility.

The D-O-G-G Olympics

Snoop Dogg’s time in Paris for the 2024 Olympics left the world with one question: is there anything he can’t do?

Before the Games kicked off, he joined athletes at the U.S. Olympic trials, where he ran the 200-meter dash in 34.44 seconds and got a lesson in pole vaulting.

He tested his swimming skills, joining Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, for a special swimming lesson as part of NBC's coverage. He also practiced fencing, weightlifting and even has his own Olympic pin that features him blowing clouds of smoke that form the Olympic rings.

One of the artist's most important jobs at the Games was bearing the Olympic torch. He carried the highly-recognized symbol through Saint-Denis, smiling and blowing kisses to fans chanting his name.

From first pitch to the play-by-play

In June, Snoop went viral for his unique commentary at the Reds vs. Brewers game.

After stepping on the field to throw the game's first pitch, the hip-hop star did not hesitate to pull out his rap skills, spitting rhymes on the spot during several plays. "Give him a single. He does like to mingle, and my favorite jingle is the S to the N double O, no no," he said during the broadcast as Brewers catcher Gary Sànchez reached first base.

He also referenced his classic hit “Gin and Juice,” saying, “They laid back with they mind on they money right now,” referring to the team’s “Brew Crew.”

Snoop’s Elbow

Snoop is not new to the sports commentator role. In 2023, he co-hosted a segment between matches at WrestleMania with wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

Mizanin faced Shane McMahon in a match that resulted in McMahon tearing his quad before the event ended.

To no one's surprise, the Doggfather stepped in.

Snoop finished the match, landing two punches and coming out on top after crushing The Miz with a People’s Elbow, The Rock’s iconic move.

Employee of the Month

Imagine pulling up to a drive-thru window and having Snoop Dogg hand over your order.

This happened to hundreds of lucky fans when he visited a “Raising Cane’s” restaurant in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2021.

The collaboration was to support the franchise’s Drive-Thru Comedy Series and his “Snoop Dogg presents Algorithm” album.

He gave away copies of the CD while posing for photos and cracking jokes with customers.

He also earned Employee of the Month in 2019 while working at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Los Angeles to promote their plant-based menu and Beyond Sausage Sandwich.

A lasting friendship with Martha Stewart

In 2016, the rapper co-hosted an Emmy-nominated cooking show with his best friend, Martha Stewart. In "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge," the duo was joined by celebrity guests like Paris Hilton and Usher and competed in several culinary challenges.

The show shared recipes for specialty dishes and gave viewers a closer look into Stewart and Snoop’s special friendship.

The two reunited at the Paris Olympics for the dressage competition. Stewart rated Snoop’s outfits as they reminisced about how their bond has grown over the years.

Snoop’s fun won’t end with the Olympics. He will share his musical expertise as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” alongside Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé.

