Singer Akon arrested near Atlanta for missing court over suspended license

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Hip-hop artist Akon was arrested last week in suburban Atlanta after he didn't show up in court to face a ticket for driving with a suspended license.

Police records show Akon, whose legal name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested Friday by police in Chamblee, just northeast of Atlanta. Akon was taken to the DeKalb County jail, where he was handed over to the Roswell police. They in turn booked Thiam into another jail, after which he posted bail and was released the same day.

Akon, who was born in the United States to Senegalese parents, rose to R&B fame after his 2004 debut album. The Grammy-nominated singer has performed on more than a dozen Top 10 hits, including "Smack That," ''I Wanna Love You" and "Locked Up." He has also been active in philanthropic ventures in Africa, having lived in Senegal as a child.

Representatives for Akon didn't immediately respond to requests seeking comment Wednesday.

Police reports from Roswell show Akon, who lists an address in gated community in neighboring Alpharetta, was found Sept. 10 in a disabled Tesla Cybertruck on a busy street. The police officer called for a tow truck. While he was waiting, the report states the officer checked the license plate and found Akon had no valid auto insurance and had a suspended driver’s license for failing to appear for a court hearing in January 2023.

Police impounded the truck and cited Akon for driving without a valid license, the report says, taking the license he was carrying and releasing him. Police also found and seized an “illegal vape,” the report says.

Chamblee police told local news outlets they responded to a business called Tint World on Friday when a traffic camera alerted them that the Cybertruck was present and was connected to an outstanding warrant.

Akon is currently on tour in India. He performed in Delhi on Sunday, two days after his arrest.

