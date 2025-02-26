Sen. Lisa Murkowski's 'Far from Home,' a 'fervent' call for bipartisanship, to be published in June

One of the few remaining Republicans in Congress to openly clash with President Donald Trump has a book out this summer. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s “Far From Home: An Alaskan Senator Faces the Extreme Climate of Washington, D.C.” will be published June 24.

“Alaska is always first in my heart, but I believe in working with everyone, compromising for the benefit of all, and sharing the credit. I think that is what most Americans want,” Murkowski said in a statement released Wednesday by her publisher, the Penguin Random House imprint Forum Books.

Murkowski, a former state lawmaker, was appointed in 2002 by her father, then-Gov. Frank Murkowski, to the U.S. Senate seat he’d held before becoming governor. The moderate Republican, who has at times shown a willingness to break with her own party, has over the years built a broad network of support across the state. In 2010, after losing her Republican primary, she went on to keep her seat with a historic write-in campaign. Her most recent election, in 2022, came during the first year that Alaska began using a new elections process that includes open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections.

Since Trump returned to office in January, Murkowski has denounced his decision to pardon the Jan. 6 rioters, opposed his renaming of North America’s tallest peak, in Alaska, from Denali to Mount McKinley and voted against the nominations of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense and Kash Patel as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to Forum Books, she will tell “the candid story” of her time in Washington and offer a “fervent” appeal for bipartisanship.

Murkowski has endured even as other Trump critics within the GOP have been voted out or otherwise departed, among them former Rep. Liz Cheney and former Sen. Mitt Romney.

“My purpose in writing is to show what I learned along the way,” Murkowski said in her statement. “I want to revive your hope that it is possible for our democracy to function again as a forum for Americans of goodwill to collectively solve our problems and protect our liberties. And, moreover, that doing so does not require extraordinary efforts by special people. On the contrary, it calls for the everyday dedication of ordinary people with shared values.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.