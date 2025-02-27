Roberto Cavalli ignites Milan runway with fiery creations inspired by ancient Pompeii

MILAN — (AP) — Fausto Puglisi offered a grand tour of Pompeii in his latest collection for Roberto Cavalli presented Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

The opening look of fiery devore velvet giving way to silver and gold beautifully represented the damage wrought by Vesuvius when it rained volcanic ash on the ancient city in 79 AD. The city's famed floral frescoes appeared on silky off-shoulder tunics and velvet minidresses, while ensembles were printed with faded marble patterns.

“I believe it is a magic place,’’ said Puglisi, the brand's creative director. “Through the eruption everything was destroyed but we are able to contemplate and admire the beauty of the Roman empire in Pompeii.””

The silhouettes advanced from no-nonsense denim and blouse daywear in saturated prints, to sexy animal print slip dresses worn with matching fake fur, and flowing evening gowns with molten lava prints.

The fall-winter collection's outerwear included lush fake fur, ubiquitous on Milan runways this season, and luxe black leather trenches with smoky charcoal accents — perhaps smudges of the ancient city's ashes.

