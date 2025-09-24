Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome third child, Rocki

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced the birth of their third child, a girl.

Rihanna announced the birth of Rocki Irish Mayers in an Instagram post Wednesday. The post featured one photo of the multihyphenate, 37, with the baby and another photo of baby shoes. It was captioned simply with Rocki's name, a date — Sept. 13 — and an emoji ribbon.

The couple announced their pregnancy during the Met Gala in May, where Rihanna appeared in a pinstripe look and a huge hat, her baby bump on display. Rocky, 36, who served as a gala co-chair, told reporters, "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

The couple has a track record for starry pregnancy announcements, with Rihanna emerging on the 2023 Super Bowl stage with a baby bump on full display. Their son Riot Rose was born later that year.

The couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022. They first made their relationship public in 2020.

The birth comes just months after A$AP Rocky was acquitted on firearms charges in Los Angeles, in February. He leaped with joy into Rihanna's arms when the verdict was read. She was consistently present during the trial, and brought their two sons to the closing arguments.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including "We Found Love," "Work," "Umbrella" and "Disturbia." She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

A$AP Rocky began his career in 2011 with the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob and released his first studio album, "Live, Love, A$AP," in 2013, when it debuted at No. 1. He's been nominated for two Grammys, and recently starred alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest."

