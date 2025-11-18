Rapper Nicki Minaj calls for protections for Christians in Nigeria at UN event

UNITED NATIONS — Rapper Nicki Minaj took up President Donald Trump's allegations that Christians are persecuted in Nigeria, saying Tuesday at a United Nations event organized by the U.S. that she wants to shine a spotlight on "the deadly threat."

Trump has said Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria and has told the Pentagon to begin preparing for possible military action in the West African nation. Experts and residents say some attacks target Christians, but most emphasize that in the widespread violence that has long plagued the West African nation, everyone is a potential victim, regardless of background or belief.

The Trinidadian-born Minaj thanked Trump for his leadership and for calling for urgent action "to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief."

She spoke at a panel at the U.S. mission to the United Nations along with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz and faith leaders. The event came after she replied to Trump's social media post about Nigeria earlier this month, saying, “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion.”

In a post Sunday on X, Pope Leo XIV said Christians are suffering discrimination and persecution in various parts of the world, pointing to Nigeria and other countries like Bangladesh, Mozambique and Sudan.

Introducing Minaj, Waltz said, “She steps on to this world stage not as a celebrity but as a witness ... to spotlight Nigeria's persecuted church" to her millions of social media followers.

Saying she was “very nervous” to speak before the panel, Minaj vowed to keep standing up “in the face of injustice” for anyone anywhere who is being persecuted for their beliefs.

“Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria, but also in so many other countries around the world,” she said.

Minaj said she wanted to make clear that protecting Christians in Nigeria wasn’t about taking sides or dividing people. “It is about uniting people,” she said, calling Nigeria “a beautiful nation with deep faith traditions” that she can’t wait to see.

The rap star did make one reference to music in her remarks, saying it has taken her around the world and she has seen how people everywhere come alive when they hear a song “that touches their soul.”

“Religious freedom means we all sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe,” Minaj said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.