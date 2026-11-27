LONDON — Three years ago, Peter Gabriel released "i/o," his first album of new material in over two decades.

The rollout was remarkable: Gabriel released the inventive art rock record’s 12 tracks one at a time on full moons, with alternative mixes shared on the following new moons.

It was a creative conceit, and it turns out he wasn't quite done with the project. On Friday, Gabriel released the 13-track, nearly 90-minute opus "o(backslash)i," a companion to "i/o." They're the longest records he's made — and "o(backslash)i" is "exceptionally long," he says.

“I know people’s attention is so gradually getting smaller and smaller,” he told The Associated Press. “So I thought I would go make them longer and longer.”

There's humor and truth to it: The length of these releases lets listeners relax into them.

“There is a journey you take people on,” he says.

Gabriel spoke to the AP about his full moon releases, artificial intelligence, leaving Genesis five decades ago and showing up to their final show in 2022. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AP: What does a full moon symbolize to you?

GABRIEL: There is a number of things. I think where we are in the world, we need to find our place in nature once again. And our prehistoric forefathers, foremothers, would look up at the sky and they spent a lot of time doing that — to try and work out where they were, and where the stars were going to be, and how that might affect crops, and all sorts of things. … It allowed them to feel a part of things.

And for me, it’s also great discipline. … (The songs) have got to be finished off by a certain date … and finally, it’s very large and cheap advertising. So it works for many things.

AP: When do you know a song is done?

GABRIEL: I love this Paul Valéry quote, which is, “A work of art is never finished, it’s only abandoned.” However, having said that, there are moments where you think, “Oh yeah, OK, I think we can tick that off now,” and it feels like it’s found its place. And I’m a terrible tinkerer, so I have to sort of pull myself back from it and be willing to let it go.

AP: It is clear across these releases that you have been thinking a lot about artificial intelligence.

GABRIEL: I’m much more interested in its implications in society than just in music, although I am, as a musician, interested, and I think we’re going to get more and more music generated by AI. And the algorithms are inevitably going to be much better.

What I would like to see is the prompts made transparent, except where security is at risk. And I’d also like to see a label, like in the supermarket, “this is produced with fertilizers,” or “this is organic.” I think we should know when it’s AI.

What I love about it is that anyone interested in doing pretty much anything, but certainly anything creative, suddenly has tools. So, whereas it might have taken you 10, 20 years to get good at something, you can go direct in there — maybe not with the same knowledge, experience and skills — but you can still get to some of the juice that tastes good. And that’s exciting. And so I think there should never be any barriers. Anyone saying, “We’re just the artists, we’re the creative ones,” that's (expletive), everyone’s creative and everyone can make art, music, films. So now they have the tools to do it. So I love that. But at the same time, it’s going to cost an awful lot of jobs.

AP: A few songs on “o(backslash)i” are calls to activism, like “Who Are We Talking To?” and “Won't Stand Down.” Do you think an artist has a responsibility to speak out?

GABRIEL: I like to say that I would hate for all entertainers to be politicizing and shouting at me, telling me what to do, but I would be scared if none of them did. So I think when people feel something, they should speak out, but they shouldn’t feel obliged; it’s fine just to be an entertainer.

AP: You're a big supporter of people power.

GABRIEL: I am a huge supporter of people power, and it may be old-fashioned, but while we can still influence those in power — and even in dictators or countries that don’t have democracy — they still do notice what’s going on. … But it’s a battleground now to try and save democracy, I think, because we’re getting pushed away from it and … humans are so easily manipulated; we’ve got to start learning what’s happening to us and react against it.

AP: Turning to your own history, people are still really interested in you leaving Genesis.

GABRIEL: That was a big, well, I call it a healthy part of growing up. But I saw the last gig in London, and so that was an emotional moment, having been part of the wild school idea just to make a lot of noise and try and write some songs that sound like people that we loved. And then you end up, you know, having this long life. And then when I left, they sort of grew the ship out and made it bigger. And so it was a sense of completion, I think, being there.

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AP Music Writer Maria Sherman contributed to this report from New York.

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