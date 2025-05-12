The Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian changed how celebrities think about exposure

PARIS — (AP) — The ring gleamed in Instagram posts. So did the diamond necklace and the luxury Paris address. For Kim Kardashian, sharing online was second nature, an extension of her fame. But in the early hours of Oct. 3, 2016, that openness was turned against her.

Five masked men posing as police officers stormed the residence where she was staying during Fashion Week. They bound her with duct tape and plastic cable ties, locked her in the bathroom and fled with an estimated $6 million in stolen jewelry.

The robbery sent shock waves far beyond Paris. It was the latest moment when celebrity exposure — fueled by social media updates and glamour on display — collided with real-world risk.

The late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld offered a characteristically blunt assessment in the days that followed. Speaking to The Associated Press, he criticized Kardashian's hyper-visibility in an era when fame can come with serious vulnerabilities.

“(She is) too public, too public — we have to see in what time we live,” he said. “You cannot display your wealth then be surprised that some people want to share it,” he added, questioning why she was in a hotel with no security.

On Tuesday, Kardashian takes the stand in a trial that began last month, nearly a decade after the robbery. She will finally face the men accused of carrying out one of the most audacious celebrity heists in modern French history.

A crime enabled by visibility

What made the robbery extraordinary was not just its high-profile victim but how investigators believe she was targeted. Kardashian had posted real-time updates from her hotel suite. She showed off a 20-carat diamond ring, gifted by her then-husband Kanye West, hours before it was stripped from her hand.

The attackers used no digital trackers or hacking tools. Instead, investigators believe they followed Kardashian’s digital breadcrumbs — images, timestamps, geotags — and exploited them with old-school criminal methods.

It was, some suggested at the time, a blueprint built from her own broadcast.

The men dressed as police, spoke only French and overpowered the concierge, who was forced to act as a translator during the break-in.

“I thought it was terrorists,” Kardashian later told a French magistrate in 2017. “That they were going to kill me.”

A wake-up call

The robbery forced Kardashian to consider how she lived, posted and protected herself. Her brand had been built on access, her life broadcast to millions. But that strategy had collapsed.

“I learned to be more private,” she later said. “It’s not worth the risk.”

Kardashian enhanced her security detail by hiring people with backgrounds in elite protective services, reportedly including former members of the U.S. Secret Service and CIA. She stopped posting her location in real time. Lavish gifts and jewelry all but vanished from her feed.

“I was definitely materialistic before … but I’m so happy that my kids get this me," she reflected on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017.

Later, Kardashian acknowledged that constant sharing had made her a target.

“People were watching,” she said. “They knew what I had. They knew where I was.”

Her retreat set off a ripple effect across Hollywood and the fashion world.

Model Gigi Hadid increased her private security detail in the months after the heist. She was spotted at Paris fashion shows flanked by multiple guards. Kendall Jenner, Kardashian’s sister, reportedly took similar steps ahead of the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, following new protocols on personal protection and digital discretion. Publicists and managers began advising clients to delay posts, remove location tags and think twice before flashing luxury online.

Visibility remained currency, but for some the rules had changed.

From duct tape to DNA

Surveillance footage helped French police reconstruct the timeline of the robbery, but the breakthrough came from a trace of DNA left on the plastic ties used to bind Kardashian.

It matched Aomar Aït Khedache, a veteran criminal whose DNA was in the national database. Phone taps and surveillance led police to others, including Yunice Abbas and Didier Dubreucq, known as "Yeux bleus." Most of the accused have long criminal records.

Abbas later claimed he was unaware of Kardashian’s identity during the heist.

But investigators say the men acted with detailed planning and discipline. Prepaid phones were activated the day before the heist and abandoned immediately afterward. But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

Kardashian, once mocked by some of the French press as a reality TV sideshow, is now at the center of a case with deep cultural resonance.

