Oasis adds 3 shows to its 2025 tour as fans clamor for tickets to Gallagher brothers' reunion

LONDON — (AP) — Oasis has added three more dates to its reunion tour of Britain and Ireland, citing "unprecedented demand" for tickets.

The new shows announced Thursday are at Heaton Park in the band’s home city of Manchester, England on July 16, 2025, at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 30 and at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Aug. 12.

The Britpop-era rock band is now scheduled to play 17 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin starting at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

Oasis was one of the dominant acts of the 1990s Britpop era, producing hits including "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger." Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam, the band's singer.

Oasis split in 2009, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band after a backstage dustup with his brother at a festival near Paris.

While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Announcing the reunion on Tuesday, the band said fans would experience “the spark and intensity” that occurs only when they appear on stage together.

The tour will begin July 4 and 5 at the Principality Stadium. Oasis will also perform in Manchester, on July 11, 12, 16, 19 and 20; in London on July 25, 26 and 30 and Aug. 2 and 3; in Edinburgh on Aug. 8, 9 and 12; and Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 16 and 17.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 8 a.m. (0700GMT, 3 a.m. EDT) in Ireland and an hour later in the U.K. Fans were also able to apply for a presale ballot to be held on Friday. It’s unclear how many tickets will be issued through the ballot.

Irish promoter MCD says tickets for the Dublin shows will start at 86.50 euros ($96) plus booking fee. Prices for the U.K. gigs have not been announced.

