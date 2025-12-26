NEW YORK — New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and influencer Jordyn Woods are engaged, the couple announced Thursday.

In a joint Instagram post captioned with the pun “Marry Christmas” and a few emojis, the couple shared 15 proposal photos taken on a rooftop in New York.

Woods, presciently dressed for the occasion, wore a long white gown and fuzzy coat.

The couple have been dating for five years. In September 2020, Woods confirmed their relationship on Instagram, sharing a few beach shots of the pair in matching swimsuits. It was captioned, “I found you, then I found me.”

Woods is an American influencer, model and actor best known for her appearances on the reality shows "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "Life of Kylie," the result of her close friendship with Kylie Jenner. Woods was the focus of tabloid headlines in 2019, after a period of wild social media speculation over her connection with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's baby, True. The family and Woods have since reconciled.

Towns, known colloquially by his initials KAT, is a Dominican American NBA player who began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last year, when Towns was a four-time All-Star entering his 10th season, the team traded him to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal for both sides.

A representative for Woods did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

