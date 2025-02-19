Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow are engaged.

The couple revealed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday that showed Harlow displaying her engagement ring as they kissed.

Harlow, 30, appeared on "America's Next Top Model" in 2014. A mainstay of fashion week runway shows and magazine covers, she founded the sunscreen brand Cay Skin.

Harlow has vitiligo, a skin condition that causes loss of pigmentation. She has described the condition as "a treasured part of my identity as a woman, activist and model." She was the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Kuzma, 29, joined the Bucks earlier this month in a trade-deadline deal that sent Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Washington Wizards. Kuzma played for the Wizards from 2021-25 after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

