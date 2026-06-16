Luke's 'Empire' light saber, 'Wizard of Oz' witch hat and Lebowski rugs going up for auction

LOS ANGELES — A light saber with Luke Skywalker's severed hand from "The Empire Strikes Back" that is expected to sell for seven figures headlines an upcoming auction of valuables from movies, music and other corners of pop culture.

The Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction presented by Heritage Auctions announced Tuesday and held July 13-17 also includes hats from "The Wizard of Oz" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," hoverboards from "Back to the Future II," rugs from "The Big Lebowski" and a pair of Rocky 's boxing boots.

A major Beatles artifact will also be up for sale: John Lennon's handwritten lyrics for "If I fell," written on the back of a Valentine card while he was in New York for the Fab Four's first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964. The bidding for it will open at $500,000.

The light saber, used onscreen by Mark Hamill in the climactic Cloud City fight in the 1980 "Star Wars" sequel, where Darth Vader declares "I am your father," includes a severed hand effects rig. It's never been up for auction before and bidding opens at $1 million.

Bidding starts at $100,000 for a Wicked Witch of the West hat worn by actor Margaret Hamilton in 1939's “The Wizard of Oz” and at $50,000 for the brown top hat worn by Gene Wilder as the title character in 1971's “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

The auction will also include a pair of boxing boots worn by Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky III." Stallone wears the showy boots featuring tassels and a Nike swoosh in the opening montage of the 1982 film. Bids will begin at $100,000.

Also up for sale are the two rugs that are essential to the plot of "The Big Lebowski," including the rug belonging to Jeff Bridges' the Dude that is soiled at the beginning of the 1998 film that "really tied the room together," and the other that he takes from his wealthy namesake. Bidding on them opens at $15,000 apiece.

“This auction represents the full spectrum of entertainment history, from Hollywood’s Golden Age to modern blockbuster cinema and the most influential moments in popular music,” Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, said in a statement.

Many other items including a Paul Newman hockey jersey from “Slap Shot,” a necklace worn by the title character in “The Bride of Frankenstein” and the inflatable “Otto the Autopilot” from “Airplane” will be up for auction.

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