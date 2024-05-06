Lidia Bastianich, Melody Thomas Scott and Ed Scott to receive Daytime Emmys lifetime achievement

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Public television host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich, “The Young and the Restless” actor Melody Thomas Scott and “The Bold and the Beautiful” producer Edward Scott will be the Lifetime Achievement honorees at the Daytime Emmys in June.

Bastianich has created Daytime Emmy Award-winning cooking shows over the last 25 years on PBS, including “Lidia’s Kitchen.” The 77-year-old chef has also published numerous cookbooks.

Melody Thomas Scott has played Nikki Newman on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” for 45 years. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy as lead actress in 1999. She made her movie debut at 8 years old in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller “Marnie.”

She has been married to Edward Scott since 1985.

Edward Scott has won six Daytime Emmys for his producing work. He currently is supervising producer on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” He joined “The Young and the Restless” as an associate producer in 1976 and eventually served as the show’s executive producer for decades. He previously worked on “Days of Our Lives.”

“With a combined 93 years of contributions to our community, they are true institutions in the world of daytime television,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Daytime Emmys air June 7 on CBS.

