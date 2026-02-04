LaMonte McLemore, singer and founding member of the 5th Dimension, dies at 90

Singer LaMonte McLemore has died. He was a founding member of the 5th Dimension, a vocal group whose smooth pop and soul sounds with a touch of psychedelia brought them big hits in the 1960s and '70s.

McLemore died Tuesday at age 90 at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his family, his representative Jeremy Westby said in a statement. He died of natural causes after having a stroke.

The 5th Dimension had broad crossover success and won six Grammy Awards including record of the year twice, for 1967's "Up, Up and Away" and 1969's "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In." Both songs were also top 10 pop hits, with "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In," a mashup of songs from the musical "Hair," spending six weeks at No. 1.

McLemore had a parallel career as a sports and celebrity photographer whose pictures appeared in magazines including Jet.

The St. Louis-born McLemore had served in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as an aerial photographer. He played baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system and settled in Southern California, where he began making use of his warm bass voice and skill with a camera.

He sang in a jazz ensemble, the Hi-Fi's, with future 5th Dimension bandmate Marilyn McCoo. The group opened for Ray Charles in 1963, but broke up the following year.

Later, McLemore, McCoo, and two of his childhood friends from St. Louis, Billy Davis Jr. and Ronald Towson, along with schoolteacher Florence LaRue, formed a singing group called the Versatiles in 1965, and signed to singer Johnny Rivers' new label, Soul City Records,

Rivers told the group, his first signees, that their name wasn't current enough. Towson came up with the 5th Dimension, a name that would echo the sprinkling of psychedelia and hippy culture the group embraced.

Their breakthrough hit came in 1967 with the Mamas & the Papas' song “Go Where You Wanna Go.”

That same year they released the Jimmy Webb-penned “Up, Up and Away,” which would go to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song would later win four Grammys: record of the year, best contemporary single, best performance by a vocal group and best contemporary group performance.

McLemore is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mieko McLemore, daughter Ciara, son Darin, sister Joan and three grandchildren.

