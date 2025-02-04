Juliette Binoche named jury president of 78th Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France — (AP) — Juliette Binoche will preside over the jury for the the 78th Cannes Film Festival, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

Binoche will succeed last year's jury president, Greta Gerwig, making this the second time Cannes has had back-to-back female jury heads.

Binoche, the French actor, has been a mainstay at Cannes over the years. She first appeared at the festival 40 years ago, with the premiere of André Téchiné’s “Rendez-vous.” She’s since been back to Cannes many times, including for Krzysztof Kieślowski’s “Blue,” Michael Haneke’s “Caché,” and Abbas Kiarostami’s “Certified Copy.”

“In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress; I never imagined I’d return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury,” Binoche said in a statement. “I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility.”

The Cannes Film Festival, running May 13-24, will unveil its lineup in mid-April. Last year, Gerwig's jury selected Sean Baker's "Anora" for the festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or.

The last time two women served as successive jury president in Cannes, 1966 jury head Sophia Loren followed Olivia de Havilland.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.