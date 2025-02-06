John Irving's 'Queen Esther' returns readers to setting of 'The Cider House Rules'

NEW YORK — (AP) — In John Irving's next book, the author is returning to St. Cloud's, Maine, and to the orphanage made famous in his acclaimed “The Cider House Rules.”

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Irving's “Queen Esther” will be published Nov. 4. His novel will bring back Dr. Wilbur Larch from “The Cider House Rules,” but otherwise features a new set of characters. According to Simon & Schuster, “Queen Esther” will span much of the 20th century as it follows the life of Esther Nacht, a Viennese Jew born in 1905, abandoned at age 4 and taken in as a teen by a New England family.

Irving ends the story in Jerusalem, in 1981.

“The construction of this novel long predates the events of Oct. 7, and everything that’s happened in Israel since those terrorist attacks and the hostage-taking," Irving said in a statement. “With hindsight, it’s easy to say that what I saw and heard in Israel in the early 1980s serves as a precursor to what has developed since that time, but this is what historical fiction is for.”

Irving, 82, is also known for such acclaimed works as “The Hotel New Hampshire,” “The World According to Garp” and “A Prayer for Owen Meany.” He published “The Cider House Rules” in 1985 and won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for the 1999 movie adaptation. Michael Caine, who played Dr. Larch, received an Oscar for best supporting actor.

“One of the deepest pleasures of reading John Irving comes from discovering the turns in his story along with his characters, so I will give away no plot details, other than to say this: In ‘Queen Esther,’ John Irving literally takes readers where he’s never taken them before," Irving's editor, Simon and Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, said in a statement.

"The fact that John is still breaking new artistic ground in his 80s and doing so with such audacious and impeccably crafted storytelling, is yet another reason why he is one of the world’s greatest writers.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.