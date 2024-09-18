Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton among hosts for 'SNL' season 50

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fresh off her Emmys win, Jean Smart is taking her comedy to a new audience — she'll kick off "Saturday Night Live's" landmark 50th season.

NBC on Thursday announced the lineup of hosts for the season, which premieres Sept. 28. Joining Smart on the first show will be Jelly Roll as the musical act. He was also at the Emmys, singing during the ceremony's in memoriam segment.

It will be Smart's first time hosting "SNL" and Jelly Roll's first time performing on the show. Smart shared the news on Instagram, writing that hosting was a "bucket list" item for her.

The rest of the hosts and musical guests — save breakout sensation Chappell Roan, who will make her musical guest debut in November — are returning to the series. Comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted last October to great success, thanks to a sketch where he played George Washington, will host again Oct. 5, with Coldplay as the musical guest. Coldplay has previously performed on the show seven times, and will ring in the eighth right after the band's newest album, "Moon Music," releases.

Ariana Grande — who stars in the upcoming "Wicked" film adaption — will host for the second time Oct. 12. She has previously been the musical guest twice, but Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks will perform for Grande's episode. Nicks was a musical guest once prior, in 1983.

"Beetlejuice" star Michael Keaton will host on Oct. 19, the last show before Halloween, in his fourth time on the show, and Billie Eilish will be that night's musical guest, also marking her fourth time on "SNL."

"SNL" alum John Mulaney will return to the show as host for the sixth time on Nov. 2, with Roan as the music guest. Mulaney, who worked as a writer on the show before making it big as a stand-up comedian, is behind some of "SNL's" most well-known bits, like Bill Hader as Stefon, a "Weekend Update" regular.

The 50th season has been highly anticipated during the show's summer hiatus, with fans calling for Maya Rudolph to reprise her role as Kamala Harris and clamoring for Tim Walz-lookalike Steve Martin to make an appearance as the vice presidential candidate, a role he has since declined.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.