Israel’s presence still roils Eurovision a year after major protests over the war in Gaza

BASEL, Switzerland — (AP) — Most contestants at the Eurovision Song Contest are seeking as much publicity as possible.

Israel’s Yuval Raphael is keeping a low profile.

The 24-year-old singer has done few media interviews or appearances during Eurovision week, as Israel's participation in the pan-continental pop music competition draws protests for a second year.

Raphael is due to perform Thursday in the second semifinal at the contest in the Swiss city of Basel. Oddsmakers suggest Raphael, a survivor of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on a music festival in southern Israel that started the war, is likely to secure a place in Saturday's final with her anthemic song "New Day Will Rise."

Israel has competed in Eurovision for more than 50 years and won four times. But last year's event in Sweden drew large demonstrations calling for Israel to be kicked out of the contest over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Oct. 7 cross-border attacks by Hamas militants killed 1,200 people, and roughly 250 were taken hostage into Gaza. More than 52,800 people in Gaza have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory offensive, according to the territory’s health ministry.

About 200 people, many draped in Palestinian flags, protested in central Basel on Wednesday evening, demanding an end to Israel’s military offensive and the country’s expulsion from Eurovision. They marched in silence down a street noisy with music and Eurovision revelry.

Many noted that Russia was banned from Eurovision after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“It should be a happy occasion that Eurovision is finally in Switzerland, but it’s not,” said Lea Kobler, from Zurich. “How can we rightfully exclude Russia but we’re still welcoming Israel?”

Last year, Israeli competitor Eden Golan received boos when she performed live at Eurovision. Raphael told the BBC that she expects the same and has rehearsed with background noise so she won't be distracted.

“But we are here to sing and I’m going to sing my heart out for everyone,” she said.

Anti-Israel protests in Basel have been much smaller than last year in Malmo. Another protest is planned for Saturday in downtown Basel, 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the contest venue, St. Jakobshalle arena.

But concern by some Eurovision participants and broadcasters continues.

More than 70 former Eurovision contestants signed a letter calling for Israel to be excluded. Several of the national broadcasters that fund Eurovision, including those of Spain, Ireland and Iceland, have called for a discussion about Israel’s participation.

Swiss singer Nemo, who brought the competition to Switzerland by winning last year, told HuffPost UK that "Israel's actions are fundamentally at odds with the values that Eurovision claims to uphold — peace, unity, and respect for human rights."

At Wednesday’s protest, Basel resident Domenica Ott held a handmade sign saying “Nemo was right.”

She said the nonbinary singer was “very courageous.”

“If Russia couldn’t participate, why should Israel?” she said.

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, pointed out that Israel is represented by its public broadcaster, KAN, not the government. It has called on participants to respect Eurovision’s values of “universality, diversity, equality and inclusivity” and its political neutrality.

___

AP journalists Hilary Fox and Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this report.

