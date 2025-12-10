Iceland says it will boycott Eurovision over Israel's participation

LONDON — Iceland's national broadcaster said Wednesday it will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest because of the participation of Israel, joining four other countries in a walkout of the pan-continental music competition.

Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia told the European Broadcasting Union last week that they will not take part in the contest in Vienna in May after organizers declined to expel Israel over its conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The board of Iceland's RÚV met Wednesday to make a decision.

At its conclusion the broadcaster said in a statement that “given the public debate in this country ... it is clear that neither joy nor peace will prevail regarding the participation of RÚV in Eurovision. It is therefore the conclusion of RÚV to notify the EBU today that RÚV will not take part in Eurovision next year.”

The walkouts cast a cloud over the future of what’s meant to be a feel-good cultural party, dealing a blow to fans, broadcasters and the contest’s finances.

The contest, which turns 70 in 2026, has been roiled by the war in Gaza for the past two years, stirring protests outside the venues and forcing organizers to clamp down on political flag-waving.

Last week the general assembly of the EBU — a group of public broadcasters from 56 countries that runs the glitzy annual event — met to discuss concerns about Israel’s participation. Members voted to adopt tougher contest voting rules in response to allegations that Israel manipulated the vote in favor of their contestants, but took no action to exclude any broadcaster from the competition.

Wednesday marked the final day for national broadcasters to announce whether they planned to participate.

The EBU says a final list of competing nations will be published before Christmas.

