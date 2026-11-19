LOS ANGELES — After years of secrecy, "Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally giving up some of its biggest mysteries.

Rockstar Games kept much of the cast behind its blockbuster video game under wraps before launch, including the performers behind protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Now that players are roaming Vice City and the wider fictional state of Leonida, actors who spent years bound to secrecy are revealing themselves.

The gaming company's newly released credits are filling in an unusually deep roster of performers, musicians, comedians and broadcasters.

Manni L. Perez plays Lucia and Dylan Rourke portrays Jason, confirming years of fan speculation over the actors behind the game’s central couple. Rockstar’s official credits list both as the leads.

Rourke and Perez marked the reveal together on social media, writing about the years they spent watching developers build the game before finally being able to publicly connect themselves to it.

They are hardly alone.

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bobby Moynihan plays Cal, while Stephen Root, who had previously acknowledged appearing in the game without revealing his role, voices Brian Heder. Taryn Manning, Roselyn Sanchez and Denzel Curry are also among the names buried throughout Rockstar's sprawling cast list.

The faces behind Lucia and Jason

For years, Rockstar allowed Lucia and Jason to become globally recognizable characters without publicly identifying the actors portraying them.

That created an online guessing game as fans analyzed voices, facial features and past acting credits while Rockstar released trailers but little information about the performers. The official credits finally ended the speculation with Rourke as Jason, a former soldier pulled deeper into Leonida's criminal world, while Perez plays Lucia, his partner after her release from prison.

The reveal also puts two actors who were hardly household names at the center of one of entertainment's largest launches.

Rourke said in a joint Instagram post with Perez that they had spent years witnessing what he called some of the hardest-working craftspeople in game development, adding that the pair were honored to be part of the project.

Other actors have described similarly long periods of secrecy. Edwina Rai, who appears in the game, said on Instagram that she first auditioned in April 2022 without even knowing what the project was. She went through three callbacks and a chemistry read before landing a role in what she described as the biggest project of her career.

GTA’s radio stations become their own celebrity universe

Some of the biggest surprises are not walking Vice City’s streets at all. They are coming through its radios and talk shows.

"Weird Al" Yankovic revealed that he hosts Vice City FM, the game's '80s station, alongside Brigitte Nielsen. He also wrote in-game commercials and voices Burger Shot advertisements. Rockstar's credits list Yankovic not only as DJ Al but among the game's additional writers and original-music contributors.

Charlamagne tha God and Ivy Rivera host the in-game "Early AF" program, while "GTA VI"'s larger radio lineup includes musicians, actors and comedians ranging from Bad Bunny and Burna Boy to Lana Del Rey,Jeremy Irons,Keith Richards and Jason Sudeikis.

The effect is bigger than a conventional video game soundtrack. Rockstar has constructed fictional stations that operate almost like real media ecosystems, with hosts, commercials, talk segments and personalities embedded into the world around the player.

That approach has long been part of the franchise’s satire, but “GTA VI” appears to have expanded it considerably.

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