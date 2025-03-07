Gene Hackman died of heart disease, his wife died of hantavirus about 1 week prior, authorities say

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home.

Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26. Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said it was possible that Hackman was not aware his wife was deceased in their home.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease," Jarrell said. "He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Hackman, 95, was found in the home's entryway. His death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer's disease contributing.

Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter. Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.

It is typically is reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas.

Jarrell said it was not known how quickly Arakawa died.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made the announcement alongside state fire and health officials at a news conference.

Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the couple’s home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones.

