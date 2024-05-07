Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud — the biggest beef in recent rap history — explained

In one of the biggest beefs in recent hip-hop history, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are feuding — to the point that police were asked about their feud after a security guard was shot outside Drake's Toronto mansion on Tuesday. But it wasn't always this way.

Over a decade ago, the pair collaborated on a few songs: On Drake's 2011 track "Buried Alive Interlude," on Lamar's 2012 release "Poetic Justice," and on A$AP Rocky's "(Expletive) ' Problems" that same year.

That didn't last very long. In 2013, Pulitzer Prize winner Lamar was featured on Big Sean's "Control," in which he called out a slew of contemporary rappers including Drake, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Big K.R.I.T., Wale, Pusha T and even Big Sean among them.

“I got love for you all, but I’m trying to murder you,” he rapped. “Trying to make sure your core fans never heard of you.”

Drake responded in a Billboard cover story, saying "I know good and well that Kendrick's not murdering me, at all, in any platform." Shortly afterward, at the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Lamar took another jab at Drake.

Over the next few years, the rappers launched disses at each other with less frequency. Drake had other beefs with other performers, like Meek Mill in 2015, and most infamously Pusha T in 2018, where the latter rapper dropped "The Story of Adidon," revealing Drake is a father.

In October 2023, J. Cole perhaps accidentally reignited the beef on “First Person Shooter” with Drake. He rapped “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?" referencing Lamar and Drake's birth name, Aubrey Graham. "We the big three like we started a league / but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Which brings us to the current moment. Here's a timeline of the developments in recent weeks — it should be noted that diss tracks between rappers often include exaggerated truths and unsubstantiated rumors for dramatic effect, and that police have not said the feud led to Tuesday's shooting.

March 22: Lamar disses Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That”

“The big three,” Lamar raps, referencing J. Cole's boast. “It’s just big me.”

He references Drake's 2023 album "For All the Dogs," and also compares himself to Prince and Drake to Michael Jackson: "Prince outlived Mike Jack."

J. Cole soon releases a response, “7 Minute Drill,” but quickly apologizes for it onstage at his Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C.

April 13: Drake's “Push Ups” leaks

Drake's response is leaked and later premiered by DJ Akademiks. “You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down,” he raps about Lamar.

It also assumed Drake takes aim at Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd — Ross releases a response track shortly afterward.

April 24: Drake responds with a second, AI-assisted diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle”

Drake's second diss track used artificial intelligence technology to include verses from Tupac and Snoop Dogg, two of Lamar's influences. In his own verse, Drake accuses Lamar of delaying his response track because of the imminent release of Taylor Swift 's "The Tortured Poets Department." (Lamar collaborated with Swift on "Bad Blood.")

Tupac's estate threatened to sue Drake in response, so he removed the song from his social channels.

Snoop Dogg responded to the news in a video on Instagram. "They did what? When? How? Are you sure?" he said. "I'm going back to bed. Good night."

April 30: Lamar hits back with a nearly six-and-a-half-minute track, “Euphoria”

This is where it gets more complicated. Lamar's "Euphoria" hits like an opus, unleashing a slew of allegations against Drake. He comes after Drake's skills as a rapper, use of AI, appearance, racial identity, and parenting.

“I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin’ ’bout that," Lamar raps.

The title is a reference to the HBO series "Euphoria," of which Drake is an executive producer.

Lamar teases that he'll go “back-to-back” with his tracks.

May 3: Lamar drops a follow-up, “6:16 in LA”

In Lamar's next diss, titled after a time and location like Drake is wont to do, Lamar targets the company Drizzy keeps. “Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies,” he raps, referencing Drake's record label. "You must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it.”

According to Billboard, the song was produced by Sounwave and Jack Antonoff — the latter notably Swift's longtime producer. It also samples Al Green's "What a Wonderful Thing Love Is," on which one of Drake's relatives played guitar.

May 3: Drake launches “Family Matters”

Drake hits back with a music video and a nearly eight-minute response, in which he alleges abuse and infidelity in Lamar's relationship with HIS fiancee.

May 4: Lamar responds with “Meet the Grahams”

Almost immediately afterward, Lamar releases “Meet the Grahams,” which begins with the rapper addressing Drake's son: “I'm sorry that man is your father.” Lamar also addresses Drake's parents, and “a baby girl,” alleging that Drake has a secret daughter.

He also labels Drake a “predator," without elaborating.

May 4: Less than 24 hours later, Lamar drops “Not Like Us”

Hours later, Lamar doubles down, releasing “Not Like Us," produced by DJ Mustard.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one,” Lamar raps.

May 5: Drake softens his blows on “The Heart Part 6”

Referencing Lamar's "The Heart" series, Drake drops "The Heart Part 6" in response. In the song, which samples Aretha Franklin's "Prove It," Drake challenges Lamar's allegations, doubles down on his own against him, and says that he does not have a secret daughter.

He sounds notably lethargic on the song — potentially taking a final bow with verses like, “You know, at least your fans are gettin’ some raps out of you / I’m happy I could motivate you.”

