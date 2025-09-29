Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency, cites 'health challenges'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Dolly Parton has postponed her first Las Vegas residency in 32 years, citing "health challenges," the country legend shared on social media Sunday night.

She did not provide specific details, writing, “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Parton added that she is postponing the shows because she is “not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

She was scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for "Dolly: Live in Las Vegas" between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13, overlapping with the National Finals Rodeo. Her dates have been moved to next year — Sept. 2026.

Tickets are valid for the new dates and refunds will be available, her statement adds.

“Don’t worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she said. “But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

Parton performs on occasion but hasn't toured since her "Pure & Simple Tour" ended in 2016. But she's remained as busy as ever: On. Nov. 11, she will release a new book, "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage." And a new stage musical inspired by her life story is set to land on Broadway in 2026.

Earlier this month, Parton was unable to attend the announcement of a new ride at her Tennessee theme park Dollywood due to health issues. "I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,'" Parton said in a video announcement at the time.

"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it.”

And in March of this year, Parton's devoted husband of nearly 60 years who avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit "Jolene," Carl Dean, died. He was 82.

