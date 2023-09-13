Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, will release a memoir in 2024

NEW YORK — (AP) — The California professor who testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her while they were in high school has written a memoir. Christine Blasey's Ford's "One Way Back" is scheduled for publication next March.

According to St. Martin's Press, she will share "riveting new details about the lead-up" to her testimony in 2018; "its overwhelming aftermath," when she allegedly received death threats and was unable to live at her home; and "how people unknown to her around the world restored her faith in humanity."

Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University and the Stanford University School of Medicine, made headlines when she told the Senate Judiciary Committee about a party she and Kavanaugh attended in the early 1980s. She alleged that he cornered her in a bedroom, pinned her on a bed and tried to take off her clothes, while pressing his hand over her mouth. She fled after a friend of his jumped on the bed and knocked them over.

Her emotional testimony left even some Republicans wondering if Kavanaugh, nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, would have enough votes in a Senate where the GOP held just a 51-49 majority. Kavanaugh, who furiously denied her allegations and allegations by two other women, was approved 50-48.

“I never thought of myself as a survivor, a whistleblower, or an activist before the events in 2018,” Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday through St. Martin’s. “But now, what I and this book can offer is a call to all the other people who might not have chosen those roles for themselves, but who choose to do what’s right. Sometimes you don’t speak out because you are a natural disrupter. You do it to cause a ripple that might one day become a wave.”

