Cardi B brings star power as Roberto Cavalli goes wild at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN — Cardi B was thronged by photographers as she arrived at the Roberto Cavalli runway show Thursday, adding star power to Milan Fashion Week.

Looking glamorous in an animal-print coat, dark sunglasses and a blowout, the rapper took her seat next to stylist Kollin Carter and the show could go on.

Fausto Puglisi turned up the volume as he evolved the Cavalli vocabulary. His Spring-Summer 2027 womenswear collection piled animal prints, florals and feathers onto the house’s familiar foundation of exposed skin and embellished denim.

Flowing robes topped low-rise jeans worn with thongs and bra tops. Cropped jeans glittered with crystals and sprouted feathers, while a mesh minidress erupted into crinkled golden ruffles. Chiffon skirts fell into long shredded hemlines, and animal prints were pieced together in a mishmash suggesting a rumble in the jungle. Prints clashed joyfully in an exuberant collection that played on all the Cavalli codes of sex, glamour and animal instinct.

“What I like about Cavalli is that you have the possibility to create jeans as an object,’’ Puglisi said backstage. “You feel them, you have them and you put them in your wardrobe, and you feel better. It’s about joy.”

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