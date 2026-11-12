Caine Prize clears Zimbabwean author of AI writing allegations and adds new rules

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Caine Prize for African Writing has cleared Zimbabwean author Simbarashe Kundizeza of using artificial intelligence to write this year's award-winning story, but also announced new measures to guard against the use of generative AI in submissions.

Kundizeza said Thursday he felt “relieved” that the allegations raised in an article by The Atlantic magazine had been dismissed.

“It was not necessary in the first place, I am happy to put all this behind me and continue with my writing journey,” he said.

The allegations had sparked a wider debate on social media, with some questioning whether Black authors are being unfairly targeted by AI-related accusations.

The Caine Prize for African Writing said Wednesday it considered “the matter closed” after an internal review that included “rigorous” interviews with the author and metadata analysis of drafts.

"We feel the evidence is clear and have made the decision that Simbarashe's award stands," Ellah Wakatama, chair of the Caine Prize, said. "We look forward to awarding as well as celebrating with Simbarashe in Zimbabwe before the end of the year."

Kundizeza’s “The Blue Fighter” won this year’s $10,000 Caine Prize for African Writing in October. But a report in The Atlantic magazine subsequently said that AI detection tool Pangram had indicated the entire story was AI-generated, with the exception of an excerpt from a poem by another author.

Kundizeza denied the allegations, insisting that the story, centered on family relationships and economic hardship, was entirely his own work that reflected his family's life during Zimbabwe's years of economic turmoil.

He said “aspects of the story, including characters and the setting” were drawn from events in his own life, describing it as “a deeply personal story about economic collapse and familial relationships.”

Alongside its decision to uphold the award, the Caine Prize announced new measures it said would strengthen safeguards against use of generative AI. They include AI declarations from publishers submitting stories and from all shortlisted writers, along with an “AI use policy for guidance.”

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