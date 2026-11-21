It was hijacked by the Penguin, careened through Gotham's streets and lived beneath Wayne Manor. Now it can be yours — if you have a Bruce Wayne-sized bank account.

The Batmobile — one of three custom-made versions used in Tim Burton's 1992 blockbuster “Batman Returns” — will hit the auction block Monday in Gardena, near Los Angeles, as the centerpiece of a Julien's Auctions sale that features dozens of pieces of Batman and other superhero memorabilia.

With a preauction estimate of $5 million to $7 million, the vehicle could break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013, when the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million including fees.

Known as the “Number One Hero car” and measuring just under 20 feet (about 6 meters) long with two sweeping tail fins, the glossy black vehicle appeared in the majority of the film’s driving sequences, Julien’s said in auction notes on its website.

Since then it has spent years on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California. It still has its original paint, Chevrolet V-8 engine and radio-controlled flaming exhaust system that Michael Keaton's Batman used to torch one of the Penguin's circus goons.

Citing the influence of Burton’s “darker aesthetic” on modern superhero movies, Julien’s called the car “one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history.”

No matter who buys this Batmobile, don’t expect to see it on the road: Julien's noted that the vehicle is “not street legal” and the engine and transmission have been tested a “limited number of times” since filming concluded.

The buyer must also adhere to various restrictions, according to an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc., which handles DC Comics’ intellectual property rights.

For example the buyer must secure approval before exhibiting it at special events, and the vehicle “must remain stationary when exhibited to the public,” the auction house said.

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