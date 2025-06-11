Bob Dylan, Carole King, Keith Richards and more celebs react to the death of Brian Wilson

Notable reaction to the death of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson at age 82.

"Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I’ve been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian." — Bob Dylan, on X.

"Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again." — Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine, in a statement.

"Brian Wilson was my friend and my brother in songwriting. We shared a similar sensibility, as evidenced by his 4 over 5 chord under 'Aaaah!' in 'Good Vibrations' and mine under 'I'm Into Something Good.' We once discussed who used it first, and in the end we decided it didn't matter. The world will miss Brian, but we are so lucky to have his music." — Carole King, on Facebook.

"I know Orbison is the king of emo, but man if there was a human being who made art out of inexpressible sadness …. damn it was Brian Wilson." — Questlove, on Instagram.

"The maestro has passed — the man was an open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian." — John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic "Love & Mercy," on X.

"Rest in Peace!" — Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, on Instagram.

"Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week - my world is in mourning. so sad." — Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, on X.

"Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson's genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends." — Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, on X.

“First Sly, now Brian … this is really just …” — Maggie Rogers wrote on her Instagram Story, adding a heartbreak emoji.

"God bless Brian, peace and love to all the family, peace and love Ringo and Barbara." — Ringo Starr, on X.

"Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world." — Sean Ono Lennon, on X.

"SO very sad to hear that our dear friend, inspiration and mentor for decades has passed away. Rest In Peace BRIAN WILSON...with love, Dewey & Gerry" — Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley, the only remaining founding members of the band America, on Instagram.

"His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond. God bless you, sweet Brian. One of the biggest thrills of my life was singing "California Girls" with Brian." — Nancy Sinatra, on Instagram.

"To me, Brian Wilson was not merely about surf music, rather a true musical genius toiling away at melding POP into startling sophistication. He will he be missed mightily. xx jc" — John Cale, Velvet Underground musician and producer, on X.

"Brian Wilson was a musical and spiritual giant. His melodies shaped generations, & his soul resonated in every note. I was fortunate to know him; we all were blessed by his genius. Rest peacefully, Brian." — Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, on X.

"We lost one of the greatest composers and messengers who took jazz harmony, put it to a Chuck Berry beat and made a new genre of music. Some of the best singles in the world. Dennis, Carl and Brian are all together now. Other worlds to sing in." — Randy Bachman, co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, on X.

"Sadly, Brian Wilson has passed away. Songwriter, visionary. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful melodies that spanned decades. I'm going to spend the day listening to the Beach Boys and reminiscing." — Gene Simmons, Kiss co-founder, on X.

"Brian Wilson Has Died. "Genius" is a term used too often and too loosely. "Tortured Genius" even more so. Brian's astonishing output of musical brilliance will bring joy while it influences generations to come. Thank you Brian and Rest In Peace." — Paul Stanley, Kiss co-founder, on X.

"His falsetto voice

And iconic vocal blend were the sound of our generation

One of the Greatest Songwriters of our time

“God Only Knows“ is a classic that has influenced us all! Surfing, cars and chicks!

Thanks for the music, Brian !" — David Paich, top session keyboardist and founding member of Toto, on Instagram.

"Words can't express what Brian Wilson meant to me as a songwriter. I was so fortunate to call him a friend. He was a genuine hero who taught me everything I know about music. Rest in peace, my friend." — Christopher Cross, on X.

