Barry Manilow to have surgery for early-stage lung cancer and postpones January concerts

Barry Manilow will be having surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his lung and will reschedule his January concerts, the singer announced Monday.

Manilow, 82, said doctors found the cancer after he had an extended bout of bronchitis — six weeks, then a relapse of another five weeks.

"My wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK," Manilow wrote on Instagram. "The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early."

The singer added that doctors don't believe cancer has spread, so for now he expects “No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns.”

A statement issued by Manilow's representatives specified that the spot was a stage one tumor, and that the surgery would take place in late December.

Manilow will be recovering for the month of January and plans to return to action with Valentine's weekend concerts beginning Feb. 12 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, and then his arena concerts will resume Feb. 28 in Tampa, Florida.

Manilow was due to perform 10 concerts in January at nine locations in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio. They will now be held in February.

