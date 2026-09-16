Armani taps Dario Vitale for its Emporio and accessories lines a year after death of Giorgio Armani

ROME — The Armani fashion group on Wednesday named Dario Vitale creative director of Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani Accessories, a first step in the group's creative reorganization a year after the death of founder Giorgio Armani.

Vitale, a veteran fashion insider who spent some 15 years at Miu Miu, joins Armani after exiting Versace after just one season.

In a statement, Armani said Vitale’s appointment marked the “beginning of a new chapter” for the brand and “opens a dialogue between innovation and identity.”

Giorgio Armani, a defining figure of Italian luxury ready-to-wear, died in September 2025 at age 91.

The designer's niece and head of womenswear design, Silvana Armani, and longtime menswear designer Leo Dell'Orco are carrying on his creative legacy at Armani's principal collections. Emporio Armani is the line for more youthful dressers.

Vitale's debut collection at Versace in September 2025 was a colorful, full-throttle return to the overtly sexualized Versace of the 1980s and 1990s. Vitale left the house after just one season though. Prada, parent company of Miu Miu, acquired Versace in December.

Armani’s will instructed his heirs to sell a 15% stake in the company, which includes the Emporio Armani label as well as Armani/Casa and Armani Hotels, within 18 months of his death.

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