ABC signs Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, months after temporary suspension

President Donald Trump won't be getting his wish. ABC said Monday it has signed late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension.

Kimmel's previous, multiyear contract had been set to expire next May, so the extension will keep him on the air until at least May 2027.

Kimmel's future looked questionable in September, when ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for remarks made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Following a public outcry, ABC lifted the suspension, and Kimmel returned to the air with much stronger ratings than he had before.

He continued his relentless joking at the president's expense, leading Trump to urge the network to “get the bum off the air” in a social media post last month.

Kimmel will be staying longer than late-night colleague Stephen Colbert at CBS. The network announced this summer it was ending Colbert's show next May for economic reasons, even though it is the top-rated network show in late-night television.

