The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards are almost here. Here's what to expect and how to watch

After a 25th anniversary blowout bash in Miami last year, the 26th Latin Grammy Awards are headed to Sin City. That's right: The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards are here and back in Las Vegas. So, what should you expect?

A lot of Bad Bunny, that's for sure. The Puerto Rican superstar leads the nominations with 12, dethroning producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera — known for his work with Bad Bunny as well as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — who previously topped the list in 2023 and 2024 with 13 and 9 nominations, respectively.

Barrera is tied with Argentinian hip-hop duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso for the second most nominations. They have 10 each.

The Latin Grammys will broadcast live on TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. An hourlong pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press will host a livestream of the Latin Grammys red carpet beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern on YouTube and APNews.

This year, the Latin Grammys have introduced a new music for visual media category. It will recognize original music for movies, TV shows, video games and other visual media. For a project to participate in this category, it must feature Latin rhythms or be composed by someone of Ibero American descent.

They have also added a new roots song category. This award will go to the songwriters of new, unpublished recordings that reflect the traditions and roots of various communities, cultures, or social groups, especially those of Hispanic American origin, whether in Spanish, Portuguese or Indigenous languages or dialects.

Performers at this year's bash include Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Karol G, Marco Antonio Solís, Chuwi, Fuerza Regida and its singer Jesús Ortiz Paz, Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Ivan Cornejo, DannyLux, Gloria Estefan, Kakalo, Carín León, Liniker, Morat and Los Tigres del Norte will also hit the stage, as well as the Latin Grammy's 2025 Person of the Year, Raphael.

Past winners include Carlos Vives, the 2024 Person of the Year, as well as Juanes, Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Solís, Rubén Blades and more.

