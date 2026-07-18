The people who buy houses that are hard to sell aren't looking for a dream home. They're cash buyers and flippers who can buy your problematic house at a discount. No matter the repairs needed in your home, these buyers are willing to take the trouble off your hands.

According to NPR, Americans sold 4.06 million previously owned homes in 2025, the slowest year since 1995. The buyer pool is very thin. If you're choosy, you may end up with an unwanted house.

The longer you sit with your house, the more you spend on insurance, property taxes, mortgages, and maintenance. To relieve yourself of these troubles, you have to find buyers of hard-to-sell homes in America.

What Makes a House Hard to Sell?

Owning a house that's hard to sell can be frustrating. Here are reasons why you may be dealing with difficult property sales:

Location: Your home is in a struggling neighborhood or flood zone

Your home is in a struggling neighborhood or flood zone Occupancy: You're a landlord dealing with difficult tenants or squatters

You're a landlord dealing with difficult tenants or squatters Your timeline: You're dealing with a divorce, a quick job transfer, and foreclosure dates

You're dealing with a divorce, a quick job transfer, and foreclosure dates Title trouble: You're dealing with probate, unclear ownership, and boundary disputes

You're dealing with probate, unclear ownership, and boundary disputes Condition: Your home has foundation issues, leaky roofs, old wiring, mold, fire, or water damage

Your home has foundation issues, leaky roofs, old wiring, mold, fire, or water damage Money issues attached to the house: Liens, underwater mortgages, and back taxes

These issues can make your house unwanted in the market. Your only way out is to partner with real estate buyers who offer fast cash.

Who Buys Hard-to-Sell Houses?

While you may have an unwanted house, you can never miss buyers interested in your property. Here is a fast cash home sale guide for buyers who are interested in hard-to-sell houses:

Cash Buyers

Cash buyers will buy your house as-is. You won't have to deal with appraisals and lender approvals. You also get to close the sale in days.

Since you get certainty and speed, they get a discount. This step may be worth it if your house is badly damaged.

Fix-and-Flip Investors

Flippers will buy your distressed houses, renovate them, and resell them at retail. They're the buyers who actively want an ugly house.

With fix-and-flip investors, you may have to sell at a loss. These sellers will demand to buy low since it will affect their profits.

Landlords and Buy-and-Hold Investors

Rental investors mostly care about rent. They'll accept some unsellable homes as long as the monthly rental income that hits their bank account makes sense. These buyers move more slowly than flippers, but they can pay you more since they aren't chasing a quick resale.

Niche and Owner-Occupant Buyers

You can also get paid for a hard-to-sell house if you sell to renovation-loan buyers and contractors looking for a home. However, these buyers are rarer to find. If you're lucky enough to get one, you'll get paid the most.

Why Is It Profitable for Buyers of Hard-to-Sell Properties in America?

Buyers of hard-to-sell properties in America love them for the profits they offer. Here is how they become profitable:

They buy below market, since the discount allows them to take risks

They pay you in cash so that no lender will spoil your deal because of a title

They fix the repairs that scare a lot of home buyers

They resell at retail, or rent it and hold it for the long term

Many buyers of hard-to-sell homes tend to follow the 70% rule. They'll try to pay you roughly 70% of the house's value once repaired, minus the cost of those repairs. For example, if they can get a house that's worth $300,000 fixed, needing $50,000 of work, they'll try to buy it at $160,000.

This gap covers the renovation risk, holding costs, resale expenses, and profit. While the offers are low, this property investment channel rewards people willing to buy despite the uncertainty of the houses.

How Do You Choose a Buyer for Unsellable Houses Without Getting Burned?

If you want to sell a distressed house, you can still get your money's worth only if you follow the right tactics. Here are some ways you can ensure you get more money for your sale:

Get at least three offers, because the spread between cash buyers is often wide

Ask for proof of funds, and go through it

Find out whether they're buying or assigning the contract to someone else

Check the buyer's track record, reviews, and cases where they've closed locally

Carefully assess the fees and confirm what comes out of your proceeds

Refuse any buyers who pressure you with today only" deadlines

As you go through the selling process, involve a real estate attorney. They'll help you review your contract, especially if your property has liens or is in probate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Sell a House With a Lien, Back Taxes, or Code Violations?

Yes, you can sell your house if you have some of these issues. Most cash buyers will help you handle this problem. Your liens and back taxes are paid from the proceeds at closing, so you're not asked to clear them first.

Things will become messier for you if you're dealing with code violations and open permits. However, buyers of hard-to-sell property will still take your house. You have to be upfront and tell them the problems you're facing.

How Fast Can a Cash Sale Really Close?

A cash sale can take about one to three weeks. Sometimes you can even get your money in less than seven days. Without a lender coming between you and the buyer, you can skip the mortgage approval and appraisal, which takes about six to eight weeks.

What If I Own the Home With My Siblings?

You can still sell, but we need to complete the paperwork first. If you own it with siblings, every owner on the title usually has to agree and sign. Unfortunately, disagreements among you can make the process take longer.

Find the Right Buyer for Unsellable Houses

If your house is hard to sell, you may be looking at the wrong buyers. From cash buyers to flippers, there are a lot of buyers of unsellable houses willing to take the burden off your hands. These buyers make the process quick and easy.

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